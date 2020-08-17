Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli forces shoot, wound deaf Palestinian at checkpoint

Israeli security guards on Monday shot and wounded a Palestinian who is deaf and couldn't hear their commands to stop at a West Bank checkpoint, police said. Rosenfeld said security guards called upon the man to stop but he continued to "approach them suspiciously." They then opened fire toward his legs, moderately wounding him.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-08-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 19:23 IST
Israeli forces shoot, wound deaf Palestinian at checkpoint

Israeli security guards on Monday shot and wounded a Palestinian who is deaf and couldn't hear their commands to stop at a West Bank checkpoint, police said. Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the 60-year-old man was walking in an area of the Kalandia Crossing north of Jerusalem where only vehicles are permitted. Rosenfeld said security guards called upon the man to stop but he continued to "approach them suspiciously." They then opened fire toward his legs, moderately wounding him. Only after did the guards discover that the suspect did not respond because he “cannot hear or communicate,” Rosenfeld said.

Rosenfeld said later Monday that a guard involved in the shooting was detained as part of an investigation into the incident. The incident comes less than three months after Israeli police shot and killed a 32-year-old Palestinian with severe autism. Israeli border police forces chased the man into a nook in Jerusalem's Old City and fatally shot him as he cowered next to a garbage bin after apparently being mistaken for an attacker.

The shooting sparked great criticism and calls for police to amend their open fire guidelines to take into consideration those with disabilities. Palestinians and Israeli human rights groups have long accused Israeli security forces of using excessive force in some cases.

Heba Yazbak, an Israeli lawmaker of Palestinian origin, said Monday's incident exposed trigger-happy Israeli forces. “First they shoot and then they check,” she said. “The shooting of an innocent deaf Palestinian is just another example of the ease in which Israeli security forces can harm human life.”

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli investor glee met with Emirati caution after deal on ties

From a proposed rail link to the Gulf from the Israeli port of Haifa, to quick-hop direct flights from Tel Aviv, the prospect of formal relations with the United Arab Emirates is stirring excitement in Israel.In the UAE, which Israeli busin...

Report: WR Bryant to work out for Ravens

Wide receiver Dez Bryant, who hasnt played in an NFL game since 2017, is expected to work out this week for the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network reported Monday. The Ravens are looking to add a veteran wide receiver to their young corps and re...

Legendary classical vocalist Pandij Jasraj dies at 90     

Indian classical music doyen Pandit Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said. He was 90. The classical vocalist, who infused life into the most complex ragas and held audienc...

Nightclubs to remain closed to public under level 2 of lockdown

While people will be able to buy alcohol and drink at restaurants, bars or shebeens, the doors of nightclubs will remain closed to the public under level 2 of the lockdown.Having seen how young people have carried the virus to the elderly f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020