Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-U.S billionaire Friedkin completes takeover of AS Roma

The Friedkin Group announced the acquisition of the 86.6% majority stake in the club and they will launch a mandatory tender offer upon the publicly held ordinary shares. Roma said earlier this month that formal contracts with the Houston, Texas-based Friedkin Group were signed for a transaction valued at 591 million euros ($700.75 million).

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:34 IST
Soccer-U.S billionaire Friedkin completes takeover of AS Roma
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

The Friedkin Group are the new owners of AS Roma, the Serie A side announced on Monday, two weeks after U.S. billionaire Dan Friedkin signed a deal worth more than $700 million to purchase the Italian club. The Friedkin Group announced the acquisition of the 86.6% majority stake in the club and they will launch a mandatory tender offer upon the publicly held ordinary shares.

Roma said earlier this month that formal contracts with the Houston, Texas-based Friedkin Group were signed for a transaction valued at 591 million euros ($700.75 million). "Our commitment to Roma is total," Dan Friedkin, CEO and chairman of The Friedkin Group, said in a statement https://www.asroma.com/en/news/2020/8/the-friedkin-group-are-the-new-owners-of-as-roma. "We will be very present in Rome, a city that holds a special place in our hearts, as we embark on this exciting journey.

"We recognise we are entrusted with a team that is a vital part of the soul of Rome, and this is a responsibility that we find humbling and will always take very seriously." The club confirmed it had received the resignation of departing club president James Pallotta and other members from the board of directors.

"Like every Roma fan in the world, I truly hope The Friedkin Group can build on what we have done over the last eight years, transforming Roma into a truly international club, and take AS Roma to the next level," Pallotta said. "This is an incredibly special football club and I leave with many unforgettable memories."

After a group of U.S. investors led by Pallotta bought Roma in 2012, the club finished runners-up three times behind champions Juventus. However, they missed out on the Champions League in the last two seasons after finishing sixth and fifth. ($1 = 0.8434 euros)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two charged in 2002 killing of rapper Jam Master Jay

U.S. prosecutors on Monday indicted two men for the 2002 shooting death of Jam Master Jay, the D.J. for hip-hop group Run-DMC.Jam Master Jay, whose real name was Jason Mizell, was killed inside a recording studio in the New York City boroug...

Rajasthan CM directs officials to make all arrangements to handle any flood-like situation

In view of heavy rains in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday directed officials to make all arrangements to handle any flood-like situation in the state. Reviewing the preparedness in a meeting of the state disaster management...

20 employees of UP Assembly test COVID-19 positive days before session

Twenty staff members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, three days before the session begins, sources said.The session of the state legislature is scheduled to start from August 20 and coronavirus tests we...

Odisha ramps up COVID-19 testing to 50,000 tests per day, intends to increase further

Odisha government has ramped up COVID-19 testing to more than 50,000 tests per day and intended to further increase the testing number in a phased manner. On August 16, Odisha was positioned at fourth number in the country with 50,421 tests...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020