Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macau VIP casino industry out of luck as China cracks down on capital flows

Gambling is illegal on the mainland and junkets operate in a grey area, luring big spending gamblers with luxury perks and lines of credit, often using underground banking networks and payment channels. The VIP junket sector in the former Portuguese colony accounts for almost 50% of overall revenues, which hit $36.5 billion last year.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 04:30 IST
Macau VIP casino industry out of luck as China cracks down on capital flows

China's move to stamp out online gambling to help contain capital outflows is hitting liquidity in Macau's VIP segment, at a time when the world’s No. 1 gambling hub is hobbled by slowing economic growth, Sino-U.S. tensions and coronavirus lockdowns.

In June, Beijing identified the cross-border flow of funds for gambling as a national security risk. Since then, financing channels used by the online gambling sector and cryptocurrency lending platforms have been cut off, with tens of thousands of suspects arrested.

Authorities have frozen thousands of bank accounts and seized more than 229 billion yuan ($32.95 billion), according to government statements, while illegal gambling rings across the country have been purged on a near weekly basis. Casino executives and junket operators in Macau, a special administrative region where casino gambling is legal, say the crackdown is hitting big spending VIP customers due to worries over their financing channels via the junkets.

“It definitely impacts liquidity,” said Lam Kai Kuong, director of the Macau Junket Association, adding the VIP industry may never return to revenue levels hit two years ago unless China stops its suppression of VIP gambling. Gambling is illegal on the mainland and junkets operate in a grey area, luring big spending gamblers with luxury perks and lines of credit, often using underground banking networks and payment channels.

The VIP junket sector in the former Portuguese colony accounts for almost 50% of overall revenues, which hit $36.5 billion last year. While many top junkets are not directly involved in online gambling, agents under them use these channels to settle debts and provide credit for high rollers.

"The junket sector in Macau has been living on borrowed time for years, and the end is drawing nearer," says Anthony Lawrance, managing director of Greater Bay Insight, a consultancy. "China clearly intends to cut out these middlemen and gain better control over the outflows of renminbi (yuan) through Macau.”

JUNKET RUN Macau junket executives said while China was not targeting the Macau casino industry itself, the focus on money laundering and illegal transactions put pressure on liquidity.

The crackdown prompted some speculation that Asia’s top junket operator, Suncity, had been targeted by authorities last month. The speculation saw around 900 players withdraw deposits from Suncity’s VIP clubs across casinos in Macau between July 9-11, according to an internal email sent among operators.

Macau’s police and gaming regulator were advised of the withdrawals, the notice said, while photographs on Wechat showed dozens of investors lining up outside Macau’s luxury parlours to withdraw cash amid fears it would be seized by authorities. Following the withdrawals, Suncity’s Chairman Alvin Chau spoke in rare detail about the company’s financials in a seven minute online video, denying the company had been targeted and saying it had enough cash to cover bad debts and deposits for its customers.

Macau’s gaming regulator told Reuters last week it was paying close attention to the matter although so far it had not seen any “irregularities” concerning Suncity’s business. Separately, in a notice to customers and reviewed by Reuters, junket AG Asia Entertainment, which targets Chinese gamblers via online operations in the Philippines, said it was ceasing operations and asked them to withdraw deposits before Aug. 12.

The crackdown comes as casinos struggle with a dearth of travellers due to coronavirus restrictions. China has announced the resumption of Macau tourist visas for nationals from Sept. 23.

Ben Lee, founder of Macau gaming consultancy IGamiX said even if there was demand from high rollers to come to Macau, the ability of the junkets to finance gaming activity remains severely constrained and would put further onus on casino operators. “The only way for the VIP segment to recover is for the casinos to expand their lines of credit without corresponding cash collateral (from the junkets) which has been a prerequisite for them in the past.” ($1 = 6.9501 Chinese yuan renminbi)

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Cardinals CB Alford out for season

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford will miss the entire 2020 season with a torn pectoral muscle, according to multiple reports. The injury happened during practice Sunday.Its the second consecutive missed season for the 31-year-old ...

Brazil's Guedes says he has the trust of President Bolsonaro

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday he has the full coincidence of President Jair Bolsonaro, but admitted that his job is difficult. Two sources close to Guedes told Reuters he has no intention of resigning, an attempt to quash ris...

Indian national held for crossing illegally into US from Canada

US Border Patrol agents have apprehended an Indian national who crossed into the United States from Canada on foot over the weekend. The person, whose name was not released by the federal agents, has now been removed from the country, a med...

Canadian Finance Minister Morneau resigns, says will seek top OECD job

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced his resignation on Monday amid reports of friction with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and after coming under fire for his ties to a charity tapped to run a student grant program.Morneau said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020