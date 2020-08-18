Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canadian Finance Minister resigns amid charity scandal

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau is stepping down from his cabinet role and as the parliamentarian for a Toronto riding after weeks of scrutiny for his role in a charity scandal that has plagued the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

ANI | Toronto | Updated: 18-08-2020 06:17 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 06:17 IST
Canadian Finance Minister resigns amid charity scandal
Canadian flag. Image Credit: ANI

Toronto [Canada], Aug 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau is stepping down from his cabinet role and as the parliamentarian for a Toronto riding after weeks of scrutiny for his role in a charity scandal that has plagued the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau and Morneau have incurred backlash after multiple investigative pieces revealed close ties between their families and the WE Charity, which was awarded a USD 670-million sole-source contract to administer a government-sponsored student volunteer program.

Morneau has faced increasing criticism following his admission that he accepted expense paid trips from the WE Charity and amid a disconcerting fiscal picture resultant from the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. "I will be stepping down as the finance minister and as Member of Parliament for [the riding of] Toronto-Centre," Morneau told reporters on Monday. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore announces USD 5.8 billion to boost COVID-19 hit economy

Singapore has announced USD 5.8 billion to extend a wage subsidy programme to next March, as most sectors continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic, reported South China Morning Post. The Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister ...

Funding announced to support major housing project in Horowhenua

Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones has today announced funding to support a major housing project in Horowhenua that will help address the districts housing shortage and a business park to enable growth in the region.The projects are being...

Venezuela's COVID-19 infections set to overwhelm testing capacity, says opposition adviser

Venezuelas rate of infection of COVID-19 is set to overwhelm its testing capacity, likely leading to an artificial flattening of the contagion curve, a lawmaker and medical adviser to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Monday....

New lottery COVID-19 fund worth $40 million established

A new lottery fund worth 40 million has been established to focus on community and social initiatives in response to COVID-19.The Lottery COVID-19 Community Wellbeing Fund was announced today by Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin, Pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020