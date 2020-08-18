Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore announces USD 5.8 billion to boost COVID-19 hit economy

Singapore has announced USD 5.8 billion to extend a wage subsidy programme to next March, as most sectors continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic, reported South China Morning Post.

ANI | Updated: 18-08-2020 08:29 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 07:18 IST
Singapore announces USD 5.8 billion to boost COVID-19 hit economy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore has announced USD 5.8 billion to extend a wage subsidy programme to next March, as most sectors continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic, reported South China Morning Post. The Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat believe that this announcement will help the companies to retain their workers.

South China Morning Post reported that unemployment here stands at 2.9 per cent, up from 2.4 per cent in the January-March period and not far off the 3.4 per cent peak during the Global Financial Crisis. "[The scheme] draws heavily on our reserves and risks trapping our workers in unviable businesses," Heng was quoted as saying.

He further said that USD 5.8 billion plan, apart from the four sets of stimulus that were announced between February and May, would be financed with the reallocation of funds from "other areas such as development expenditures that were delayed by COVID-19". South China Morning Post also reported that the aerospace, aviation and tourism sectors would be provided with a government offset of 50 per cent of the first S$4,600 of workers' monthly wages until next March.

"Some sectors are also recovering faster than others. I will, therefore, adjust support based on the projected recovery of the different sectors," he said. Besides the wage subsidy boost, the other measures included "SingapoRediscovers" vouchers worth S$320 million that citizens can spend in the local tourism sector.

"Local consumption will not fully make up for tourist spending, but I hope Singaporeans will take the opportunity to explore our local culture and heritage, nature, art, and architecture," he added. South China Morning Post that the government, last week, had downgraded its GDP forecast to between -7 and -5 per cent from between -4 and -7 per cent after the trade-reliant economy shrank 13.2 per cent in the second quarter - more than the 12.6 per cent drop expected. (ANI)

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cano, Alonso hit 2 homers apiece as Mets crush Marlins

Robinson Cano slugged a pair of two-run homers and Pete Alonso added two solo blasts, leading the New York Mets to a 11-4 win over the host Miami Marlins on Monday night. Cano, who is hitting .412, went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Alonso went 3...

Key takeaways from the first virtual Democratic National Convention

A Democratic National Convention like no other began on Monday, with virtual guests beamed in from across the country, prerecorded speeches delivered straight to camera and a handful of Republicans urging fellow conservatives to vote for Jo...

Braves stun Nats with 2 9th-inning HRs

The Atlanta Braves got a pair of two-run homers in the ninth inning, the second a walk-off blast by shortstop Dansby Swanson, to rally from a three-run deficit and stun the visiting Washington Nationals 7-6 on Monday night. The Braves came ...

8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in last 24 hrs: Union Health Ministry

The Union Ministry of Health on Tuesday said that as many as 8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country. A new peak of 8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests were done in the last 24 hours. Even with such a high level...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020