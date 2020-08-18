Left Menu
Development News Edition

Donald Trump a wrong President, says Michelle Obama

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama slammed President Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention here on Monday (local time) by calling him a "wrong president" and said that the people "are living with the consequences" of the 2016 presidential elections.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 10:26 IST
Donald Trump a wrong President, says Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama. Image Credit: ANI

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama slammed President Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention here on Monday (local time) by calling him a "wrong president" and said that the people "are living with the consequences" of the 2016 presidential elections. "So, let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet at this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is," CNN reported quoting the former first lady.

Obama further said that too many people in the US Presidential election of 2016 "chose to believe that their votes didn't matter" adding that the lack of votes "sent someone to the Oval Office who lost the national popular vote". "As I've said before, being president doesn't change who you are; it reveals who you are. Well, a presidential election can reveal who we are, too. And four years ago, too many people chose to believe that their votes didn't matter. Maybe they were fed up. Maybe they thought the outcome wouldn't be close. Maybe the barriers felt too steep. Whatever the reason, in the end, those choices sent someone to the Oval Office who lost the national popular vote by nearly 3,000,000 votes," As per CNN quoting Obama.

Obama further went ahead in an attacking mode and said that people "are living with the consequences" of the 2016 presidential elections. "In one of the states that determined the outcome, the winning margin averaged out to just two votes per precinct--two votes. And we've all been living with the consequences," Obama said.

According to CNN, the former first lady went on to accuse Trump of "showing lack of empathy". "Right now, kids in this country are seeing what happens when we stop requiring empathy of one another. They're looking around wondering if we've been lying to them this whole time about who we are and what we truly value," she said.

The US Presidential elections are scheduled to take place on November 3. (ANI)

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to direct transfer of contributions made to PM CARES for COVID-19 to NDRF

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to direct the Centre to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund for battling the COVID-19 pandemic to the National Disaster Response Fund NDRF. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said t...

SC dismisses plea seeking transfer of money from PM CARES to National Disaster Response Fund

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that the money in the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund cannot be directed to be deposited or transferred to the National Disaster Response Fund. A three-judge bench...

Several rockets strike Afghan capital near main diplomatic area

Several rockets struck Afghanistans capital of Kabul on Tuesday, shaking the main diplomatic district and sending foreign embassies into lockdown, officials and sources said. It was not immediately clear if there were casualties or who was ...

T'gana BJP MLA Raja Singh denies posting communally charged content on social media

Raja Singh, the lone BJP MLA from Telangana and apparently in the centre of a row over social media giant Facebooks policy on hate speeches, has rejected allegationshe makes communally loaded posts online, asserting he only works in the nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020