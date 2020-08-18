Left Menu
Development News Edition

China launches anti-dumping probe into Australian wine imports

China has begun an anti-dumping probe into imports of Australian wine, it said on Tuesday, a move that knocked a fifth off the market value of Australia's biggest winemaker and is likely to worsen tension between the nations. The investigation by China's commerce ministry will look at imports of wine from Australia in containers of two litres or less in 2019, the ministry said in a statement, and examine any damage to the domestic wine industry from 2015 to 2019.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 14:53 IST
China launches anti-dumping probe into Australian wine imports
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

China has begun an anti-dumping probe into imports of Australian wine, it said on Tuesday, a move that knocked a fifth off the market value of Australia's biggest winemaker and is likely to worsen tension between the nations.

The investigation by China's commerce ministry will look at imports of wine from Australia in containers of two litres or less in 2019, the ministry said in a statement, and examine any damage to the domestic wine industry from 2015 to 2019. The Chinese Alcoholic Drinks Association requested the inquiry, asking the regulator to look into 10 Australian wine producers, including Treasury Wine Estates, the maker of Penfolds, and Accolade wines.

Shares of Treasury, the world's biggest standalone winemaker, fell up to 20% on worries at the prospect of an import tax on Australian wine. In a statement, the company said it would cooperate with any requests for information from the authorities and remained committed to China as a "priority market".

The investigation comes against a backdrop of increasing tension between the countries after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the novel coronavirus. China is the top market for Australian wine exports and is also Australia's largest trading partner, with two-way trade worth A$235 billion ($170 billion) last year.

Beijing recently imposed dumping tariffs on Australian barley, suspended some beef imports and told Chinese students and tourists it was not safe to travel to Australia because of accusations of racism. Australia's trade minister, Simon Birmingham, called the investigation "very disappointing and perplexing" and said China was also considering a request to investigate countervailing duties, an import tax imposed to prevent dumping or counter export subsidies.

He told reporters he had not spoken with his Chinese counterpart, or other senior government officials, since May, when he requested discussions in light of the barley tariff. China will carry out the investigation in a "fair and just way, according to the law," said Zhao Lijian, a foreign ministry spokesman.

He rejected suggestions it was politically motivated. "This is a normal case of anti-dumping, please don't draw unnecessary associations," he told a news briefing. PRICE CONCERNS

The China Alcoholic Drinks Association said Australian wine producers had cut prices and were taking market share from local companies, which had seen a rapid deterioration in production and operating conditions. China's imports of Australian wine more than doubled to 12.08 million litres between 2015 and 2019, the association said. The price of imports fell 13% to $6,723 a kilolitre, it added, citing Chinese customs data.

Over the same period, the market share of domestic wine fell from 74.4% to 49.6%, it said. Australian industry figures show it sells more wine to China than France, with exports worth A$1.1 billion ($795 million) in 2019/20 for a 37% market share of China's imports by dollar value.

"The export data doesn't support any facts that we're dumping wine," said David Harris, managing director of South Australian Wine Group, which was named in the investigation. "Our wine's more expensive than virtually any wine-exporting country in the world," he added.

Tony Battaglene, chief executive of industry body Australian Grape & Wine Inc, said China's unexpected move could lead to a tariff on all the roughly 1,200 Australian winemakers that export to China. "As in the barley case they can apply a tariff across the board," he said. "It can apply at a company level and at a national level. It would be detrimental, there's no doubt about it."

Australian wine exporters, including Treasury, faced blocks and delays in 2018 when Chinese customs officials held up shipments at a time of strained relations, after Australia accused Beijing of meddling in domestic affairs. Fund manager Macquarie Equities said it was reviewing its investment rating of Treasury Wine due to "increased geopolitical risks", and warned of the chance of more tariffs. ($1=A$1.3856)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rani Rampal recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

Indian womens hockey team skipper Rani Rampal has been recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Earlier in the day, Indias star batsman Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, table tennis player Manika Batra and 2016 Paralympic gol...

Ishant among 29 recommended for Arjuna Award

India pacer Ishant Sharma was on Tuesday named in a 29-strong list of athletes recommended for this years Arjuna award by the sports ministrys selection committee. Male recurve archer Atanu Das, womens hockey team player Deepika Thakur, cri...

A Smart, Digital PR Platform, ‘Primex News Network’ Launched on Independence Day

One-of-a-kind Digital PR Platform Aimed at Smart Media Solutions Launched Unfurls a wide spectrum of advertising, PR and digital media spectrums Provides combined PR distribution and media monitoring services On the occasion of 74t...

Pradhan seeks partnership with Steel industry to provide low-cost housing for migrants

The Minister of Steel Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has appealed to Steel industry leaders to partner with the Government in providing low-cost housing for migrant labourers. Speaking as the Chief guest at a Webinar on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020