Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Malian soldiers mutinied outside the capital Bamako on Tuesday, the Norwegian embassy and a security source said. "The embassy has been notified of mutiny in the Armed Forces and troops are on their way to Bamako. The military has taken up arms," a security source said.

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 15:23 IST
Malian soldiers mutinied outside the capital Bamako on Tuesday, the Norwegian embassy and a security source said. "The embassy has been notified of mutiny in the Armed Forces and troops are on their way to Bamako. Norwegians should exercise caution and preferably stay at home until the situation is clear," the Norwegian embassy said in an alert to its citizens.

"Yes, mutiny. The military has taken up arms," a security source said. A military spokesman confirmed that gunshots were fired at the base in Kati, on the outskirts of Bamako, but said he did not have any further information.

