India negotiating air bubble arrangements with 13 more countries: Civil Aviation Minister

India is negotiating with 13 countries including Australia, Italy and Japan to establish bilateral air bubble arrangements for flight operations, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said here on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 17:43 IST
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Image Credit: ANI

India has so far established air bubbles arrangements with the US, UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar, and the Maldives. The negotiations are underway with Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

Puri said ongoing negotiations will benefit stranded Indians and nationals of these countries, adding that air bubbles have also been proposed with our neighbours Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan. "We continue to further strengthen the reach & scope of VBM (Vande Bharat Mission). Air travel arrangements are already in place with the USA, UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar and Maldives. We are now taking these efforts forward and are negotiating with 13 more countries to establish such arrangements," Puri tweeted.

"These countries include Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. The ongoing negotiations will benefit stranded Indians and nationals of these countries," he added. Puri indicated that the government will consider similar arrangements with other countries also, assuring that no Indian will be left behind.

"Air bubbles have also been proposed with our neighbours Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Bhutan. Going forward, we will consider such arrangements with other countries also. It is always our endeavour to reach out to every stranded citizen. No Indian will be left behind," he added. (ANI)

