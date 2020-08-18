Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Iran's response to Israel-UAE pact: tough rhetoric, no action

"Iran's leaders will never cut the branch they are sitting on," said Tehran-based analyst Saeed Leylaz, recalling that Dubai remains one of Iran's main links to the outside world. Iran's state news agency IRNA in June cited Iranian authorities as saying that the UAE, Iran's second trade partner after China, would continue to process a huge part of Tehran’s imports and exports.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:52 IST
ANALYSIS-Iran's response to Israel-UAE pact: tough rhetoric, no action
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

Iran's clerical and military elite is turning up the volume of its rhetoric against a surprise agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Tehran's arch-foe Israel to normalize ties. But the bark appears to be worse than the bite. Iranian authorities have harshly criticized last week's U.S.- brokered deal, with some officials warning that the UAE and Israel cosying up to one another risks conflagration in the Middle East. Others made veiled threats against the Gulf state.

But so far, that is it. Tehran did not recall its charge d'affaires or cut ties with the UAE, as some other countries have done. "Iran's leadership has always favored peace and not tension, particularly with its neighbors," said a senior official who is close to Iran's top decision-makers.

"We always act based on Iran's national interests. Tehran will not take any aggressive measure as long as its interests are not endangered." With business ties to Iran stretching back over a century, the emirate of Dubai, 150 km (100 miles) across the Gulf, has long been one of Iran's main links to the outside world.

Analysts said Tehran can ill afford to lose Dubai as a trade route, particularly since heavy U.S. sanctions have drastically reduced its oil exports and made doing international business increasingly complicated. "Iran's leaders will never cut the branch they are sitting on," said Tehran-based analyst Saeed Leylaz, recalling that Dubai remains one of Iran's main links to the outside world.

Iran's state news agency IRNA in June cited Iranian authorities as saying that the UAE, Iran's second trade partner after China, would continue to process a huge part of Tehran's imports and exports. To avoid worsening Iran's isolation, its clerical rulers decided to refrain from taking an aggressive approach to the region's changing geopolitics, said another Iranian official.

"Tehran will not benefit from any hasty measure because other countries like Oman, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia might normalize ties with Israel as well," said the official, who also asked not to be named because of sensitivity of the matter. "FLYING ISRAELI FLAG"

Israel and the UAE have long maintained a not-so-secret relationship over mutual interests, but the deal firms up opposition to Iran, a regional power seen as a threat by the UAE, Israel, and the United States. "The potential of the Israeli flag flying in the UAE, which is a very, very important trading partner of Iran, is a major setback for Iranian leverage in the region," said Meir Javedanefar, a lecturer at the Interdisciplinary Center (IDC) Herzliya in Israel.

Some Iranian insiders worry that exercising restraint over the UAE could make the Islamic Republic look weak among the political and paramilitary allies in the region who have expanded Iran's reach in the past 20 years. For this reason, the possibility that Iran's proxies might signal displeasure with the Israel-UAE accord by staging low-level incidents cannot be ruled out, said a regional official.

"Don't be surprised if you witness small-scale explosions, bomb, drone, or missile attacks in the region in the coming weeks," he said. Some of the more militant of Iran's hardliners might see as a provocation the fact that the UAE-Israel deal means official Israeli interests will openly be stationed closer to Iran's borders in the Gulf, the former Iranian diplomat said.

After all, since its 1979 Islamic revolution, confrontation with Israel has been one of Iran's foreign policy pillars and Iranian officials have repeatedly called for an end to Israel. REGIONAL AMBITIONS

Opposition to Israel is also part of the glue that unites Iran with a regional web of allied militias and groups that help push Iranian interests, from Iraq to Lebanon and Yemen to Syria. Israel is particularly concerned about suspected Iranian efforts to develop nuclear weapons, which Tehran denies.

But despite tough rhetoric in past crises, Iranian and Israeli officials have never indicated any interest in all-out war. And with its economy squeezed hard by U.S. sanctions and the coronavirus crisis, mobilizing proxies will impose huge financial and political costs on Iran, where many Iranians already resent the establishment's regional ambitions.

As frustration simmers, analysts say Iran is in the throes of popular unrest over the country's economic grievances. Iran's deteriorating economy has prompted widespread protests since late 2017. "I don't care about the Palestinian cause, I don't care about regional politics. I care about my family," said Masoumeh Saburi, 36, a single mother of two in Tehran whose husband is jobless. "I am struggling to provide food for my children."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP 'scripted' northeast Delhi riots, alleges AAP; BJP hits back

The AAP on Tuesday alleged that the BJP engineered the northeast Delhi riots by instigating Hindus and provoking Muslims at the Shaheen Bagh protest, drawing a sharp rebuttal from the saffron party. The Delhi BJP said the AAP is on the back...

Report: NFL won't have full-time officials in 2020

The NFL will not bring back its full-time officiating program in 2020, ESPN reported Tuesday. The officials will remain as part-time employees.In the 2017 and 2018 seasons, the league converted some officials to full-time employees, a respo...

Cyprus says willing to engage on defining maritime zones

Cyprus said on Tuesday it was willing to engage with all its neighbours on defining maritime boundaries, amid a tense stand-off with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean over jurisdiction in the energy-rich waters. Greece and Cyprus are lock...

Nepal's National Poet Madhav Prasad Ghimire passes away at 102

National Poet Laureate of Nepal, Madhav Prasad Ghimire, on Tuesday passed away at his residence on Tuesday evening, his family confirmed. He was 102 years old.He took his last breath at around 555 pm this evening. He was not keeping well th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020