Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian jets bomb opposition-held Idlib - witnesses

Russian jets in June made the first air strikes since the deal brokered in March between Russia, which backs Syrian President Bashar al Assad’s forces, and Turkey, which supports opposition fighters. Rebels say the Syrian army and its allied militias were amassing troops on front lines.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-08-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:45 IST
Russian jets bomb opposition-held Idlib - witnesses
Representative Image Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Jets believed to be Russian bombed several towns in rebel-held northwestern Syria in a new flare-up of violence since a Turkish-Russian deal that halted major fighting nearly six months ago, witnesses said.

War planes flying at high altitude, which tracking centres said were Russian Sukhoi jets, dropped bombs on the Harbanoush and Sheikh Bahr Nahr areas where makeshift camps house tens of thousands of displaced families. "There were over 20 raids we have monitored by Russian jets stationed in Hmeimim air base," said Abdullah Sawan, a volunteer plane spotter whose network covers the Russian air base in the western coastal province of Latakia.

Russian jets this month bombed mountainous areas in Latakia where rebel fighters are dug in and civil defence witnesses said jets struck a camp for displaced people near the town of Binish in Idlib province that killed at least three civilians. Russian jets in June made the first air strikes since the deal brokered in March between Russia, which backs Syrian President Bashar al Assad's forces, and Turkey, which supports opposition fighters.

Rebels say the Syrian army and its allied militias were amassing troops on front lines. There was no immediate comment from Moscow nor the Syrian army who accuse militant groups of wrecking the deal and deny any indiscriminate attacks on civilians.

Russia said last week the joint military patrols in Idlib, carried out along the M4 highway linking Syria's east and west, had been suspended over increasing militant attacks in the area. The March deal ended a Russian-backed bombing campaign that had displaced over a million people in the region which borders Turkey after months of fighting that killed hundreds.

Residents also said the jet strikes coincided with heavy artillery shelling by the Syrian army of several villages in Jabal al Zawya in southern Idlib. Moscow has established a major presence in Syria where its airforce and military bases across the country have allowed Syrian President Bashar al Assad in recent years to defeat rebels who rose up against his authoritarian rule.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC's PM-CARES decision: BJP hails verdict, attacks Rahul; Cong calls it 'body blow to transparency'

The Supreme Court decision on the PM CARES Fund evoked contrasting reactions from the BJP and the Congress on Tuesday, with the ruling party hailing it as a resounding blow to the nefarious designs of Rahul Gandhi and the opposition party d...

UAE sees 'alarming' increase in coronavirus cases

An increase in the number of coronavirus cases over the past two weeks is alarming and may herald further increases in the near future, the United Arab Emirates health minister said on Tuesday. The UAE registered 365 new cases and two death...

BJP 'scripted' northeast Delhi riots, alleges AAP; BJP hits back

The AAP on Tuesday alleged that the BJP engineered the northeast Delhi riots by instigating Hindus and provoking Muslims at the Shaheen Bagh protest, drawing a sharp rebuttal from the saffron party. The Delhi BJP said the AAP is on the back...

Report: NFL won't have full-time officials in 2020

The NFL will not bring back its full-time officiating program in 2020, ESPN reported Tuesday. The officials will remain as part-time employees.In the 2017 and 2018 seasons, the league converted some officials to full-time employees, a respo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020