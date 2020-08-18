Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lukashenko tries to keep security forces on side with medals, appeal

Earlier on Tuesday, Lukashenko awarded medals "for impeccable service" to law enforcement officials who have helped him crack down on protesters demanding he step down. After 26 years in power, the burly former Soviet collective farm boss has seen his grip abruptly loosened in the 10 days since an election his opponents say was flagrantly stolen.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 18-08-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 21:05 IST
Lukashenko tries to keep security forces on side with medals, appeal
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Interior Ministry in Belarus acknowledged on Tuesday that police were quitting their posts in response to calls from the political opposition, after President Alexander Lukashenko awarded medals to police who have helped him stay in power. "We will not judge the small proportion of police officers who have today left the service out of personal convictions," the Interior Ministry press office said in a statement.

Videos have appeared on the internet in recent days showing some junior officers throwing their uniforms into dustbins. The ministry statement called on other officers to remain at their posts, saying protesters were a minority and that most of the population wants to live in peace.

"If the entire police force today takes off its badges, who will protect those Belarusians while the other part takes to the street to give its opinions?" the ministry said. In televised remarks to his Security Council of top brass, Lukashenko described plans by the opposition to set up a headquarters later on Tuesday as an "attempt to seize power" and said the authorities would respond with "adequate measures".

He also said the military had reinforced its western borders, describing the "internal problems" as a coordinated part of an external threat. He denounced "statements by leaders of certain countries who do not even know where Belarus is located and do not know what is going on here". Earlier on Tuesday, Lukashenko awarded medals "for impeccable service" to law enforcement officials who have helped him crack down on protesters demanding he step down.

After 26 years in power, the burly former Soviet collective farm boss has seen his grip abruptly loosened in the 10 days since an election his opponents say was flagrantly stolen. He appears to have lost support in recent days at big state enterprises normally seen as his bastions, many of whose workers have walked out on strike. He was unexpectedly heckled with chants of "resign!" at a state factory on Monday.

At least three protesters have been killed and thousands detained in the crackdown that followed the election, which Lukashenko says he won with 80 percent of the vote, a result opponents say is absurd. Many of those detained have complained of beatings, cramped conditions and starvation rations. SHAME

Opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya says she was the rightful winner. Tsikhanouskaya, who emerged as the consensus opposition candidate only after her husband and others were jailed or barred from standing, has fled abroad, issuing calls via the internet to followers to rise up. Hundreds of protesters chanting "shame" gathered at a theatre in Minsk on Tuesday in solidarity with its director, who was fired for speaking out in support of the opposition. They were due later to converge on a prison where Tsikhanouskaya's husband has been detained.

"All of this outrageous, unfair lawlessness shows us how this rotten system works, where one person controls everything," Tsikhanouskaya said in a video on Tuesday. "One man has kept the country in fear for 26 years. One man stole the choice of Belarusians," she said. For his part, Lukashenko says the protests are being stirred up from abroad. The official Belta news agency released a video calling protesters "bought-and-sold scum, prepared to sell their own mothers for $20".

Attention is firmly focused on how Russia will respond to the biggest political crisis facing an ex-Soviet neighbour since 2014 in Ukraine, when Moscow intervened militarily after a friendly leader was toppled by public protests. Of all former Soviet republics, Belarus is closest to Russia culturally, politically and economically, with a treaty that proclaims the two countries part of a "union state" with a Soviet-style red flag. But President Vladimir Putin and Lukashenko have had a difficult personal relationship.

European officials say the situation in Belarus is different from Ukraine's six years ago, in part because the Belarus opposition is not necessarily seeking to loosen ties with Russia, merely to get rid of Lukashenko. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and EU foreign policy chief Charles Michel spoke to Putin by telephone on Tuesday. The Kremlin said Putin warned all three against foreign meddling in the affairs of Belarus.

The European Union is gearing up to impose new sanctions on Belarus officials, while also searching for ways to promote a negotiated solution.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mali mutiny sparks fear of coup as officials detained

Soldiers in Mali took up arms in the garrison town of Kati on Tuesday and detained senior military officers in an apparent mutiny, raising fears of a coup after several months of anti-government demonstrations calling for the presidents res...

Bengal government procures e-vehicles for power minister, officials

The West Bengal government has procured five electric vehicles EV for official use of Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and two other senior officers. The move will hel...

Lebanon orders two-week shutdown after COVID-19 surge

Lebanons interior ministry ordered businesses across the country to shut down for two weeks and enforced an overnight curfew from Friday after a rise in coronavirus infections. Tuesdays decision allows for clearing rubble, making repairs, a...

NFL winner Bose battling blood cancer, vows to return stronger

Former Indian forward Surojit Bose, an important member of Mahindra Uniteds National Football League win in 2005-06, is battling stage one blood cancer and is currently being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020