Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran denies Taliban were paid bounties to target US troops

Iran on Tuesday denied reports it paid Taliban fighters to target US forces and allies in Afghanistan. In a statement carried by Iranian media, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called the claims “entirely false” and said the US tries to hide its “miscalculations" in Afghanistan by resorting to propaganda. On Monday, media reports said US intelligence agencies assessed that Iran offered bounties to Taliban fighters for targeting American and coalition troops in Afghanistan.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 18-08-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 23:17 IST
Iran denies Taliban were paid bounties to target US troops
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran on Tuesday denied reports it paid Taliban fighters to target US forces and allies in Afghanistan. In a statement carried by Iranian media, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called the claims "entirely false" and said the US tries to hide its "miscalculations" in Afghanistan by resorting to propaganda.

On Monday, media reports said US intelligence agencies assessed that Iran offered bounties to Taliban fighters for targeting American and coalition troops in Afghanistan. Iran sees the US forces' presence in neighboring Afghanistan and Iraq as a threat on its doorstep and routinely calls for their departure.

TRENDING

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Lenovo launches new range of Legion gaming laptops in India: Check price, specs

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Dhanwantari Rath' to bring ayurveda at doorsteps of Delhi Police families

A MoU was signed between the All India Institute of Ayurveda AIIA and the Delhi Police on Tuesday for extending ayurvedic mode of preventive and promotive health services in the residential colonies of the force. Supported by the AYUSH mini...

Financially-hit due to COVID, DMRC slashes employees perks, allowances by 50%

Facing adverse financial condition due to non-operation of metro services amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Metro authorities have decided to reduce perks and allowances of its employees by 50 per cent, according to an internal order...

Odisha urges Centre to supply 1.03 lakh tonne of urea

The Odisha government on Tuesday urged the Centre to supply at least 1.03 lakh metric tonne of urea immediately as the farmers in the state are facing an acute shortage of the fertiliser during the current kharif season, a minister said. Th...

Report: Saints OL Peat dealing with broken thumb

New Orleans Saints versatile guard Andrus Peat is nursing a broken thumb, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. While Rapoport did not divulge how long Peat would be sidelined, ESPNs Dan Graziano later reported that the 26-y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020