Prohibitory orders imposed in Kathmandu valley for a week amid spike in coronavirus cases

The restrictive orders have been issued by three district administration offices in the Kathmandu valley after a sudden spike in the coronavirus cases. With the issuance of restrictive orders, people will be barred from coming out of their houses except for emergency works.

19-08-2020
Prohibitory orders imposed in Kathmandu valley for a week amid spike in coronavirus cases
Nepal on Tuesday imposed a week-long prohibitory orders in the Kathmandu valley, as the coronavirus cases in the country crossed 28,000 after more than 1,000 fresh cases were reported in a single day. The restrictive orders have been issued by three district administration offices in the Kathmandu valley after a sudden spike in the coronavirus cases.

With the issuance of restrictive orders, people will be barred from coming out of their houses except for emergency works. All businesses and shops except those providing essential services and goods such as medicines, vegetables, food stuffs, drinking water, milk, electricity, telecommunications, petroleum will be shut down.

On Tuesday, the valley recorded 205 new COVID-19 cases. A total of 1,764 people have been found to be infected with the coronavirus in the valley since August 1. Speaking at a virtual press conference, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, Jageshwar Gautam, said that 1,016 new cases of coronavirus had been detected in the past 24 hours.

"With this, the total number of coronavirus infection cases in the country has spiked to 28,257," Gautam said. With seven more coronavirus related deaths confirmed by the ministry on Tuesday, Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has jumped to 114.

