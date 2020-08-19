Magnitude 6.8 quake strikes southern Sumatra, Indonesia -EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck southern Sumatra in Indonesia on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 40 km (25 miles), EMSC said, revised from an earlier depth of 15 km. No tsunami is expected from the quake, it said.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific's seismically active "Ring of Fire" and often suffers deadly earthquakes and tsunamis.