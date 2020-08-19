Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marriott faces London lawsuit over vast data breach

Marriott International, a leading hotel operator, is facing a London class action brought by millions of former guests demanding compensation after their personal records were hacked in one of the largest data breaches in history.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:11 IST
Marriott faces London lawsuit over vast data breach

Marriott International, a leading hotel operator, is facing a London class action brought by millions of former guests demanding compensation after their personal records were hacked in one of the largest data breaches in history. Martin Bryant, founder of technology and media consultancy Big Revolution, is leading the claim for English and Welsh-domiciled guests after more than 300 million customer records from Marriott's global database, potentially including passport and credit card details, were hacked between 2014 and 2018.

"I hope this case will raise awareness of the value of our personal data, result in fair compensation ... and also serve notice to other data owners that they must hold our data responsibly," he said in a statement. The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages for loss of control of personal data, automatically includes guests who made a reservation for one of the former Starwood brand hotels - including Sheraton Hotels & Resorts and St. Regis hotels - before Sept. 10, 2018.

Bryant is represented by law firm Hausfeld and the case is funded by Harbour Litigation. A London-based spokeswoman for Marriott said: "We don't have a comment to make at this time."

Around seven million British guest records were compromised by the hack, according to the UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), which last year proposed to fine Marriott 99.2 million pounds ($133 million). Marriott announced in 2018 that hackers had accessed its Starwood hotels reservation database and notified the FBI. Attorneys filed a lawsuit in a Maryland federal court within hours and others followed suit in the U.S. and Canada.

The London class action has been filed in the High Court after a landmark Court of Appeal decision last October that allowed a similar, opt-out lawsuit to be served against Internet giant Google over alleged unlawful tracking of iPhone users in 2011 and 2012 through third party cookies. U.S.-style "opt-out" class actions bind a defined group automatically into legal action unless individuals opt out, saving on hefty advertising costs.

Google is appealing. ($1 = 0.7541 pounds)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarusian opposition activist Tsepkalo lands in Poland

Prominent Belarusian opposition activist Veronika Tsepkalo has arrived in Poland, the latest figure to go into exile since the disputed reelection of Alexander Lukashenko which unleashed huge protests. Opponents say the Aug. 9 vote was rigg...

Keeper of Beirut's past looks to architectural future after blast

Standing in front of the rubble of a house destroyed in Beiruts port blast, Henry Loussian brushes off the dust and dirt from fragments of its architecture all but lost among a tangle of scaffolding obscuring a grand ceiling and elaborate c...

1,398 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi tally to 1,56,139; death toll climbs to 4,235

Delhi recorded 1,398 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.56 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,235, authorities said. Nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, ac...

Transfer of investigation to CBI cannot be a routine, says SC

Transfer of investigation to the CBI cannot be a routine exercise and should be done only in exceptional circumstances, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday. A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy said one factor which is considered relevant for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020