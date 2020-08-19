Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Netherlands announce squad for upcoming matches hours after coach Koeman departs

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 19-08-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:34 IST
Soccer-Netherlands announce squad for upcoming matches hours after coach Koeman departs
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Netherlands on Wednesday named four uncapped players in the a 32-man preliminary squad for next month's Nations League clashes against Poland and Italy, just hours after confirming the departure of coach Ronald Koeman to Barcelona. Dwight Lodeweges will act as interim coach for the two matches in Amsterdam, first against Poland on Sept. 4 and then Italy three days later after Koeman's resignation was finalised on Wednesday.

Mohamed Ihattaren, Teun Koopmeiners and Owen Wijndal had all been previously called up for first time for friendlies against the United States and Spain in March which were then cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But 20-year-old defender Perr Schuurs from Ajax Amsterdam receives a first call-up at the start of the new competition. The Netherlands were runners-up in the inaugural edition to Portugal.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot (AZ Alkmaar), Jasper Cillessen (Valencia), Tim Krul (Norwich City), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax Amsterdam), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Perr Schuurs (Ajax Amsterdam), Kenny Tete (Olympique Lyonnais), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Joel Veltman (Brighton&Hove Albion), Owen Wijndal (AZ Alkmaar) Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Leroy Fer (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven), Teun Koopmeiners (AZ Alkmaar), Davy Propper (Brighton&Hove Albion), Calvin Stengs (AZ), Kevin Strootman (Olympique Marseille), Donny van de Beek (Ajax Amsterdam), Tonny Vilhena (Krasnodar), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Forwards: Ryan Babel (Galatasaray), Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur), Myron Boadu (AZ Alkmaar), Memphis Depay (Olympique Lyonnais), Luuk de Jong (Sevilla), Quincy Promes (Ajax Amsterdam), Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg). (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa investigates COVID-linked corruption of $290 mln

South African authorities are investigating government departments for graft over irregularities in coronavirus-related tenders worth 5 billion rand 290 million, the head of its Special Investigating Unit SIU told lawmakers on Wednesday. Th...

Current generation of political leaders would have ashamed Rabindranath Tagore: BJP MP Subhas Sarkar

The behaviour of the current generation of political leaders, hooligans and administrators would have ashamed Rabindranath Tagore, said BJP MP Subhas Sarkar on Wednesday over the incident of vandalism in the Visva Bharati University. In a l...

NGT directs CPCB to finalise environmental permissions of railway stations in 6 months

The National Green Tribunal NGT on Wednesday directed the Central Pollution Control Board CPCB to finalise within six months on the application of railway stations seeking requisite permission to operate. The green panel noted that out ...

Scientists on Arctic mission make unplanned detour to pole

A German icebreaker carrying scientists on a year-long international expedition in the high Arctic has reached the North Pole, after making an unplanned detour because of lighter-than-usual sea ice conditions. Expedition leader Markus Rex s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020