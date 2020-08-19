Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump urges Goodyear tire boycott after report company bars political attire

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co following a local news report in Kansas that the company has deemed political attire including that of the Trump campaign unacceptable for the workplace. "Don't buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS," Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to his slogan "Make America Great Again." Shares in Goodyear, the largest tire company in North America, fell 4% following Trump's Twitter post. The company is the largest provider of tires to new vehicles in the United States.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:06 IST
Trump urges Goodyear tire boycott after report company bars political attire
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co following a local news report in Kansas that the company has deemed political attire including that of the Trump campaign unacceptable for the workplace.

"Don't buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS," Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to his slogan "Make America Great Again." Shares in Goodyear, the largest tire company in North America, fell 4% following Trump's Twitter post.

The company is the largest provider of tires to new vehicles in the United States. Goodyear brand tires were on 24% of new vehicles in the United States in 2018, according to Tire Business, an industry publication. The White House declined to comment on whether Trump, who is seeking re-election on Nov. 3, was calling for Americans to stop buying new vehicles with Goodyear tires.

Trump's tweet followed a news report by WIBW, a local CBS affiliate television station, about a Goodyear training session from the company's Ohio corporate headquarters about political attire presented at a Goodyear plant in Topeka, Kansas. The WIBW report cited a photograph that it said was of a slide from a Goodyear employee from a presentation listing acceptable and unacceptable workplace attire.

In a statement provided to WIBW, the Goodyear said it welcomed speech on equality issues but not politics as part of its effort to foster "an inclusive and respectful workplace." "We do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues," Goodyear spokeswoman Melissa Monaco told WIBW.

Reuters has not verified the accuracy of the WIBW story. Goodyear did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on Trump's tweet.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait parliament approves new wealth fund law, delays debt reform

Kuwaits parliament on Wednesday approved a law to make transfers of state revenue to one of its sovereign wealth funds conditional on budget surpluses, a move which will provide more than 12 billion in much needed liquidity to the treasury....

SC paves way for CBI probe into "unnatural death" of Sushant Rajput, says "impartial investigations" need of the hour amid Bihar, Maharashtra acrimony

Giving a quietus to the political and jurisdictional row over investigations into the unnatural death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Supreme Court on Wednesday paved the way for a CBI probe into the FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty,...

Pop star Britney Spears wants her dad out of the picture

Britney Spears wants her father to be removed as the person that controls her business and personal affairs in a major change to her 12-year court-appointed conservatorship.Ahead of a court hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the 38-year-o...

One death, 91 fresh cases in Chandigarh; total count 2,396

One more person died from coronavirus in Chandigarh on Wednesday as 91 fresh cases took the infection tally to 2,396 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. So far, 31 people have died from the infection in the union territory, accor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020