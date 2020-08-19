Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanese lawyer files complaint against leaders over blast

A Lebanese lawyer filed a legal complaint Wednesday against the country's president and prime minister for allegedly not taking action to remove dangerous material that had been stored at the port of Beirut. It's centered on the fact that President Michel Aoun and outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab received a security report two weeks before the August 4, explosion, warning about the dangers of storing the chemical.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:58 IST
Lebanese lawyer files complaint against leaders over blast
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Lebanese lawyer filed a legal complaint Wednesday against the country's president and prime minister for allegedly not taking action to remove dangerous material that had been stored at the port of Beirut. The material — 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a chemical used in fertilisers and explosives — ignited earlier this month, killing scores and wounding thousands of people.

The complaint by lawyer Majd Harb is largely symbolic. It's centered on the fact that President Michel Aoun and outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab received a security report two weeks before the August 4, explosion, warning about the dangers of storing the chemical. Following the explosion, Aoun said that once he received the report, he asked his military adviser to immediately act on it and do what was necessary. However, it was not clear why the material was not removed. There has been no comment from Diab, who resigned under pressure few days after the blast.

"They did not take any measures to prevent the explosion," Harb's complaint said. It was published by the state-run National News Agency. Documents that surfaced after the blast, showed that many customs, port, intelligence, military and judicial officials, as well as political leaders, knew about the stockpile of ammonium nitrate at Warehouse 12 at Beirut's port and nothing was done.

The explosion, which killed 180 people, injured about 6,000 and left nearly 300,000 people homeless was the most destructive single incident in Lebanon's history, leaving losses worth between $10 and $15 billion. There are 30 still missing after the explosion. So far authorities have detained 19 persons, many of them customs and port officials, and are questioning them. The head of the port and the country's customs chief were both formally detained earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Judge Fadi Sawwan formally arrested two more port staffers, including the keeper of the manifest, according to state-run National News Agency. There are concerns in the corruption-plagued country that the investigation will be manipulated and some have called for an international probe.

Popular anger has swelled over the ruling elite's corruption and mismanagement. Lebanon's government, which is supported by the militant Hezbollah group and its allies, resigned on August 10 and continues to serve in a caretaker capacity. There are no formal consultations underway on who will replace Diab as prime minister and no likely candidate has emerged.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Four arrested for hoisting 'Khalistani’ flag at village chaupal in Sirsa

The Haryana Police has arrested four miscreants for allegedly hoisting a flag with Khalistan Zindabad written on it at a village chaupal under Kalanwali area of Sirsa district. The incident had taken place on August 15, a Haryana Police spo...

'Tiger King' zoo closing down, owner blames animal rights 'loons'

The private wildcat zoo at the center of the hit Netflix series Tiger King is closing its doors permanently, its owner said, citing pressure from animal rights activists and inspectors. As of today, we have decided to close the old zoo effe...

Lashkar commander among 3 militants killed in J&K encounters

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander was among the three militants killed in two encounters with the security forces in Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. A militant was killed in an encounter in Shopian, while two ultras -- including LeT comman...

As White House pushes 'skinny' COVID-19 bill, Democrat sees September action

The White House on Wednesday pushed for Congress to take up a narrow coronavirus economic relief bill that Democrats have long rejected, while a leading Senate Democrat said real action may come soon after the Sept. 7 U.S. Labor Day holiday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020