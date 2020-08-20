Left Menu
The United States has surpassed 5.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday (local time), according to the data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

ANI | Maryland | Updated: 20-08-2020 01:42 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 01:34 IST
US surpasses 5.5 million cases of coronavirus
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The United States has surpassed 5.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday (local time), according to the data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University. Till now, as many as 5,507,556 people in the US have tested COVID-19 positive and 172,511 deaths have been reported.

Followed by the US, Brazil has recorded 3,407,354 cases of coronavirus and 109,888 deaths so far. As per the Johns Hopkins University data, a total of 22,227,913 people have tested corona positive and 783,150 people have succumbed to the disease till now.

The World Health Organisation had declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

