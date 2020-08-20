Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland braces for Storm Ellen to bring strong winds

Ireland braced for damage and flooding on Wednesday after the Irish Meteorological Service warned of "very severe and destructive winds" as Storm Ellen approached the country from the south-west.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 20-08-2020 03:16 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 03:11 IST
Ireland braces for Storm Ellen to bring strong winds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ireland braced for damage and flooding on Wednesday after the Irish Meteorological Service warned of "very severe and destructive winds" as Storm Ellen approached the country from the south-west. A rarely used status red wind warning is in place for the southern county of Cork from 9 p.m. until midnight on Wednesday, with an orange wind warning in place for the other counties in the south and west of the country.

A red warning means there is the potential for widespread gusts of wind in excess of 130 km per hour (80 miles per hour). The areas likely to be hit hardest are popular with holidaymakers, whose numbers have increased this year as people avoid foreign travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The authorities have urged people in mobile holiday homes or on campsites in parts of southwest Cork to seek shelter or find alternative accommodation. "People should take Storm Ellen seriously - if you're in a campsite or caravan park, go home or prepare appropriately," Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney said on Twitter.

The unseasonal storm comes as the country's businesses struggle with the fallout from a surge in coronavirus cases, which led the government to significantly tighten its nationwide restrictions on activity on Tuesday.

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-A state-by-state look at some of the U.S. Postal Service's cuts

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has halted a controversial cost-cutting program that slowed mail delivery ahead of the Nov. 3 elections, which could see a doubling in the number of ballots cast by mail because of the novel coronavirus p...

FACTBOX-Biden running mate Harris, former president Obama headline Democratic convention night

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris will unleash her prosecutorial skills against President Donald Trump on Wednesday when she addresses the Democratic National Convention as presidential nominee Joe Bidens running mate. Also speaking are former Pre...

Carpenter's slam help Cardinals trounce Cubs

Matt Carpenter hit a grand slam before the St. Louis Cardinals even recorded an out Wednesday afternoon and five pitchers combined on a two-hitter as the Cardinals cruised past the host Chicago Cubs 9-3 in the opening game of a doubleheader...

'Watershed moment': Corporate America looks to hire more Black people

U.S. companies are showing a surge of interest in hiring Black employees, a trend linked to the Black Lives Matter movement that raises questions of whether it marks a lasting change in diversity of the U.S. workforce, experts say.An influx...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020