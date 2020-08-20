Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-FBI lawyer admits to false statement during Russia probe

Attorney General William Barr appointed John Durham, the US attorney in Connecticut, to scrutinise decisions made by officials during that probe. Clinesmith pleaded guilty to a single false statement charge, admitting that he doctored an email that the FBI relied on as it sought court approval to eavesdrop on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page in 2017.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 08:32 IST
Ex-FBI lawyer admits to false statement during Russia probe

A former FBI lawyer pleaded guilty Wednesday to altering a document related to the secret surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser during the Russia investigation. Kevin Clinesmith is the first current or former official to be charged in a special Justice Department review of the investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Attorney General William Barr appointed John Durham, the US attorney in Connecticut, to scrutinise decisions made by officials during that probe.

Clinesmith pleaded guilty to a single false statement charge, admitting that he doctored an email that the FBI relied on as it sought court approval to eavesdrop on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page in 2017. The sentencing guidelines call for zero to six months in prison, but the punishment is ultimately up to US District Judge James Boasberg, who accepted Clinesmith's plea. Sentencing was scheduled for December 10. Clinesmith resigned from the FBI before an internal disciplinary process was completed.

The case highlights broader problems with the FBI's surveillance applications on Page, an issue that has long animated critics of the Russia investigation. Charging documents filed Friday say Clinesmith altered an email he received in June 2017 from another government agency to say that Page was “not a source” for that agency, then forwarded it along to a colleague. The document does not say which agency, but Page has publicly said that he had worked as a source for the CIA.

The FBI relied on Clinesmith's representation in the email when it submitted its fourth and final application to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to secretly eavesdrop on Page on suspicions that he was a potential Russian agent. Information about any relationship Page may have had with another government agency would have been important to disclose to the FISA court to the extent it could have helped explain, or reframe in a less suspicious light, Page's interactions with Russians.

Clinesmith mostly answered routine questions from the judge with brief responses, but he did elaborate at one point to clarify the nature of his conduct and to make clear that he believed the information he had included in the email was factually accurate at the time he altered the message. “At the time, I believed the information I was providing in the email was accurate, but I am agreeing that the information I inserted into the email was not originally there and I inserted that information," Clinesmith said.

Clinesmith's attorney, Justin Shur, said in a statement last week that Clinesmith regretted his actions and had not intended to mislead the court or his colleagues. A Justice Department inspector general report issued last December found significant errors and omissions in the four applications that the FBI submitted to eavesdrop on Page, and said officials failed to update the court after receiving new information that undercut the original premise that Page may have been an agent of a foreign power.

A Senate intelligence committee report Tuesday that examined links between Trump associates and Russia also identified flaws in the FBI's surveillance, including its reliance on a dossier of opposition research compiled by a former British spy whose work was funded by Democrats. Page was never charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reds broadcaster Brennaman pulled off air after slur

Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman was yanked off the air Wednesday night after he made a homophobic slur. Brennaman apparently thought his microphone was off when he made the comment on Fox Sports Ohio. The Reds were playing the fi...

Nigeria: NCDMB expects to achieve 70 percent local content level till 2027

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, has said that the 10 years strategic roadmap embarked upon since 2018, is on course to achieving 70 percent Nigerian manpower content level in th...

Bryan twins not in US Open doubles; Clijsters gets wild card

Bob and Mike Bryan were not on the entry list released for mens doubles at the U.S. Open, possibly signaling the end of the 42-year-old American twins record-breaking careers. The Bryans won five of their 16 Grand Slam doubles titles togeth...

Australia need to 'compromise on domestic schedule' to keep game going: Justin Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer believes that compromises in the domestic schedule need to be made in order to keep the game going in times of coronavirus. Langer will head to the UK on Sunday with the rest of the Australia squad for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020