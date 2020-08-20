Left Menu
Kamala Harris becomes first African-American, South Asian woman to be nominated on major party's ticket

California Senator Kamala Harris on Wednesday (local time) became the first African-American and South Asian woman to be nominated on a major party's ticket.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 09:25 IST
California Senator Kamala Harris (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

California Senator Kamala Harris on Wednesday (local time) became the first African-American and South Asian woman to be nominated on a major party's ticket. Delivering her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention, Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president and said that women had earned the right to vote 100 years back and African-American women had faced a long battle for voting rights, CNN reported.

Harris, the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, was officially nominated by her sister Maya, niece Meena and stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff. "I love you, I admire you and I am so proud of you. Even though mommy is not here to see her first daughter step into history, the entire nation will see in your strength, your integrity, your intelligence and your optimism the values that she raised us with," Maya was quoted as saying.

"Let's fight with conviction. Let's fight with hope. Let's fight with confidence in ourselves, and a commitment to each other. To the America we know is possible. The America, we love," she said. Harris, who was picked by Joe Biden as his running mate, created history as she became the first woman of colour to be nominated on a major party ticket. (ANI)

