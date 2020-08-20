Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Mexico city to pay USD 6.5M in police chokehold settlement

Demonstrators have put pressure on police departments to change policies involving the use of force and interactions with Black, Latino, and Native American residents. The death of Valenzuela generated protests in Las Cruces, 46 miles (74 kilometers) north of the US-Mexico border.

PTI | Newmexico | Updated: 20-08-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 11:52 IST
New Mexico city to pay USD 6.5M in police chokehold settlement

A New Mexico city has agreed to pay USD 6.5 million to the family of Mexican American man who was choked to death by a police officer. A settlement agreement made public this week by Las Cruces, New Mexico, calls for the city to pay the family of Antonio Valenzuela within 30 days and promises the local government will embark on various police reforms. Financial terms of the settlement were not previously disclosed.

Under the settlement, Las Cruces police agreed to ban all chokeholds and fire any officer who violates the new policy — something officials say the city already does. The city also must try to adopt a warning system involving officers who use excessive force and forge a policy so officers can undergo yearly mental health exams. Any police reforms must be approved by the city council. Valenzuela, 40, had a warrant out for his arrest because of a parole violation and fought with officers who tried to detain him after he fled from a traffic stop in February.

After a chase, then-Las Cruces Officer Christopher Smelser applied the chokehold. Smelser, who is Hispanic, can be heard on police video saying, “I'm going to (expletive) choke you out, bro.” Valenzuela died at the scene. The coroner determined he died from asphyxial injuries and that he had methamphetamine in his system, which contributed to his death. Smelser was later fired and faces a second-degree murder charge. He has not yet entered a plea.

Smelser's attorney, Amy L. Orlando, said Smelser had been trained to use the hold and the murder charge was a political move meant to grab headlines. The charge came as Black Lives Matter protests swept the nation in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Demonstrators have put pressure on police departments to change policies involving the use of force and interactions with Black, Latino, and Native American residents.

The death of Valenzuela generated protests in Las Cruces, 46 miles (74 kilometers) north of the US-Mexico border. Months later, there were renewed protests after Floyd's death.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

8 deaths, 554 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry

A total of eight deaths and 554 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry in the last 24 hours, the Union Territorys health department informed on Thursday. With this, Puducherrys COVID-19 count stands at 9,292, including 3,521 active ...

Portland police declare riot for second successive night

Police declared a riot on Wednesday for a second night in the U.S. city of Portland after demanding the breakup of a protest near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE building, calling it an unlawful assembly. Federal officers fired p...

COVID-19 impact: Ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi, sale of idols falls

Ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi, the idol makers in West Bengals Siliguri said the sales of Ganesha idols have dropped sharply this year due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner on August 22. Idol makers i...

Coronavirus gives German bicycle retailers a boost

The COVID-19 pandemic is giving German bicycle retailers a boost as consumers avoid public transport because of the risk of infection, the Ifo economic institute said on Thursday. The index for business sentiment among bicycle retailers ros...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020