Left Menu
Development News Edition

Young activists meet Merkel to press case for climate action

Thunberg, Luisa Neubauer from Germany and Belgians Anuna de Wever van der Heyden and Adélaïde Charlier arrived at the chancellery for a 90-minute meeting Thursday, the first high-profile talks the youth activists have held with a world leader since the start of the pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has prevented the Fridays for Future movement that Thunberg inspired from holding its mass rallies in recent months.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 20-08-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 15:16 IST
Young activists meet Merkel to press case for climate action
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Young activists, including Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, are meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel to press their demands for tougher action to curb climate change. Thunberg, Luisa Neubauer from Germany and Belgians Anuna de Wever van der Heyden and Adélaïde Charlier arrived at the chancellery for a 90-minute meeting Thursday, the first high-profile talks the youth activists have held with a world leader since the start of the pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has prevented the Fridays for Future movement that Thunberg inspired from holding its mass rallies in recent months. The activists argue that governments around the world are doing too little to curb emissions of greenhouse gases that are heating up the atmosphere. In a letter sent to world leaders last month, they called for numerous measures including ending financing for oil and gas projects, including all forms of man-made emissions in reduction targets and setting binding carbon budgets.

Germany currently holds the six-month rotating presidency of the European Union. Merkel has in the past lauded the youth activists for putting pressure on politicians to act against global warming..

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hope there will be no cover-up in alleged irregularities in purchase of Covid care material: Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday expressed hope that a three-member panel formed by the Mamata Banerjee government to look into alleged irregularities in purchase of Covid care material will name the beneficiaries and that ...

Trump’s leadership failure has cost lives and livelihoods: Kamala Harris

Blasting Donald Trump for his failed leadership, Indian-origin Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has called him a President who turns tragedies into political weapons. Harris, 55, scripted history on Wednesday by becoming t...

Spain: Migrant dies after group tries to cross Melilla fence

Spanish authorities said that an African man died and 11 other people sustained minor injuries Thursday when around 300 migrants attempted to jump over a series of fences that separate the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Moroccan territory....

Aspiring UK medical students in limbo because of exam fiasco

Chris Byrne and Khadijah E. Olonade worked hard to get into medical school, but the computer said no. The teenagers are among thousands of graduating high school students scrambling for spots at British universities following the government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020