Australia govt faces public backlash over virus restrictions

Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria state has backed down in the face of a public backlash against a decree that barred residents of Melbourne from taking a short drive to get to an exercise place.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 20-08-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria state has backed down in the face of a public backlash against a decree that barred residents of Melbourne from taking a short drive to get to an exercise place. The Victoria government said late Wednesday that residents of Australia's second-largest city can now drive up to 5 kilometers (3 miles) from their homes to exercise.

Those who have been fined for doing that since lockdown restrictions were increased this month can apply to police to have their cases reviewed. The government's retreat followed a public argument between a Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and Melbourne resident angry that she was restricted to walking in her own neighbourhood.

