Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran summons Emirati envoy over killing of 2 fishermen

Iran's Foreign Ministry said Thursday it summoned the United Arab Emirates envoy after Emirati Coast Guard vessels shot at several Iranian fishing boats, killing two fishermen.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 20-08-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 17:09 IST
Iran summons Emirati envoy over killing of 2 fishermen

Iran's Foreign Ministry said Thursday it summoned the United Arab Emirates envoy after Emirati Coast Guard vessels shot at several Iranian fishing boats, killing two fishermen. The ministry said in a statement that Iran expressed its anger to the UAE's charge d'affaires in Tehran on Tuesday, a day after the incident.

On Monday, the UAE's Coast Guard opened fire on some Iranian fishing boats, killing two anglers, and seized one of the vessels and detained the fishermen, according to Iran. Iran's Foreign Ministry urged the Emirati envoy to release the detained fishermen and lift the seizure of the boat and deliver the bodies of the two killed. It also demanded compensation and that appropriate measures be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Emirati officials and state media did not immediately acknowledge their diplomat being summoned in Tehran. On Monday, the Emirates' state-run WAM news agency reported that eight fishing boats illegally entered UAE waters near Sir Bu Nair Island in the Persian Gulf. The WAM report said the boats did not stop when ordered to and “rules of engagement were applied,” without elaborating on what that meant.

Meanwhile, Iran on Monday seized an Emirati ship it said was illegally in Iranian waters and detained the crew..

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Britney Spears wants her dad out of the picture; Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in lawsuit filed and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Expect less extravagant shows in post-coronavirus world, ABBAs Bjorn Ulvaeus saysExtravagant musical productions such as Mamma Mia will need to be scaled down when they go again af...

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far to portray President Donald Trump in highly personal ways as one unsuited for the White House both in skills and temperament. And no one, not even former Presi...

US News Roundup: Joe Biden to accept Democratic presidential nomination; California's notorious 'Golden State Killer' faces sentencing and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.In historic speech, Kamala Harris expected to train fire on TrumpU.S. Senator Kamala Harris gives the most important speech of her political career on Wednesday when she addresses th...

Greta Thunberg urges Merkel to get out of climate "comfort zone"

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg urged German Chancellor Angela Merkel to be brave enough to think long-term in a meeting on Thursday where they discussed the climate crisis and measures to fight global warming. During a 90-minute conversati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020