Cargo ship and tanker collide off Shanghai; 14 missing -state media

An oil tanker carrying 3,000 tonnes of gasoline collided with a cargo ship near Shanghai on Thursday, leaving 14 people missing, state media reported.

State broadcaster CCTV showed footage of the oil tanker burning at sea as coastguard ships sprayed it with streams of water. Three people had been rescued, CCTV said. The cargo ship sank soon after the collision.

Rescue efforts to recover the 14 missing crew were ongoing, CCTV reported.