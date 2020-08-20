Somali pirates hijack Panama-flagged ship -regional official

Somali pirates hijack Panama-flagged ship -regional officialReuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 19:16 IST
Somali pirates have hijacked a Panama-flagged ship, a regional official told Reuters on Thursday.
The ship was traveling from the United Arab Emirates to Mogadishu port when it was attacked by six pirates on Wednesday night, said Musse Salah, the governor of Gardafu region in the semiautonomous northern region of Puntland. The number and nationality of the crew was unclear, he said.
