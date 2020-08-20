Left Menu
Development News Edition

We demand clarity on how Navalny fell ill, Merkel tells Russia

Germany insists that the circumstances that led to Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny being taken suddenly ill be cleared up, Chancellor Angela Merkel said, adding that the information so far available did not look good. "What is particularly important is that the circumstances behind this are cleared up very quickly," she added.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-08-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 22:48 IST
We demand clarity on how Navalny fell ill, Merkel tells Russia
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Germany insists that the circumstances that led to Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny being taken suddenly ill be cleared up, Chancellor Angela Merkel said, adding that the information so far available did not look good. She said Germany would provide medical assistance, including making its hospitals available, if it was asked to help Navalny, who fell ill earlier on Thursday and is currently in a coma in Siberia with suspected poisoning.

"I hope he recovers quickly, and if asked to we will provide him with medical assistance, including German hospitals, but the request has to come from there," she told reporters at a joint news conference in southern France with President Emmanuel Macron. "What is particularly important is that the circumstances behind this are cleared up very quickly," she added. "We insist on this because what we have heard so far is very unfavourable. It must be done very transparently."

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Jaguars TE Oliver to be placed on IR

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Josh Oliver will be placed on injured reserve following foot surgery, head coach Doug Marrone told reporters Thursday. The move will end Olivers season before it starts.Oliver broke a bone in his left foot on ...

Two die fighting California lightning fires, tens of thousands flee

Two people have been killed fighting hundreds of wildfires ignited by intense lightning storms in California and tens of thousands have fled their homes as structures burn and the state runs low on firefighting resources.Nearly 11,000 light...

Rajasthan sees 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 921 new cases

Eleven more deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,330 fresh infections were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, raising the number of fatalities and virus count to 921 and 66,619 respectively, according to an official report. Jaipur recorded three ne...

France and Germany: we can give Navalny medical care in Europe

Germanys Angela Merkel and Frances Emmanuel Macron said on Friday they stood ready to provide medical care on their soil for Russian opposition leader Alexander Navalny, who is gravely ill after aides said he was poisoned.Speaking at a join...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020