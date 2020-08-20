Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it intercepted and downed drone
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it intercepted and downed a booby-trapped drone towards the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the state news agency said on Thursday. Cross-border attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi forces have escalated since late May, when a truce prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired. In late June, missiles reached the Saudi capital Riyadh. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba Editing by Chris Reese)Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 20-08-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 23:12 IST
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it intercepted and downed a booby-trapped drone towards the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the state news agency said on Thursday.
Cross-border attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi forces have escalated since late May, when a truce prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired. In late June, missiles reached the Saudi capital Riyadh. The coalition has retaliated with air strikes. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba Editing by Chris Reese)
ALSO READ
Saudi coalition says it shot down Houthi drone heading for kingdom
Ex-Saudi intelligence official alleges Riyadh sent hit squad to kill him
Ex-Saudi intelligence official alleges Riyadh sent hit squad to kill him
Yemen: Human right violations against journalists, coming ‘from all quarters’
Saudi Arabia, Iraq stress full commitment to OPEC+ deal