Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistani who killed American in court says he was given gun

The US State Department said Naseem had been “lured to Pakistan” from his home in Illinois and entrapped by the country's controversial blasphemy law, which international rights groups have sought to have repealed. His killer, Faisal Khan, was taken into custody on the spot and now claims he had an accomplice who was able to bring the gun inside the court undetected and give it to him, said police official Inamullah Khan.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 21-08-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 23:39 IST
Pakistani who killed American in court says he was given gun
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistani man charged with the killing of a US citizen inside a court in the country's restive northwest has claimed he had an accomplice, a lawyer who managed to sneak the gun into the building and give it to him, the police said Thursday. The American, Tahir Naseem, was gunned down in public last month in the city of Peshawar where he was on trial for blasphemy following his arrest two years ago.

Rights activists said Naseem was mentally challenged. The US State Department said Naseem had been "lured to Pakistan" from his home in Illinois and entrapped by the country's controversial blasphemy law, which international rights groups have sought to have repealed.

His killer, Faisal Khan, was taken into custody on the spot and now claims he had an accomplice who was able to bring the gun inside the court undetected and give it to him, said police official Inamullah Khan. The police official is not related to the killer. The alleged accomplice, Tufail Zia, who had no role in the proceedings against Naseem but as a lawyer was apparently able to bypass heavy security around the Peshawar courthouse, has also been arrested, the police official said. He is to remain in custody while police investigate Faisal Khan's claim.

Within days of the fatal shooting, religious radicals throughout Pakistan demonstrated in support of the killer and praised his actions. Selfies surfaced online of members of Pakistan's elite guards force seen smiling as they transported Khan for his arraignment court appearance — smiles that apparently are meant to show support for the killer. The US government has urged Pakistan to move quickly to investigate and prosecute Naseem's killer.

Pakistan's blasphemy law calls for the death penalty for anyone found guilty of insulting Islam. But in this deeply conservative Muslim country, a mere allegation of blasphemy can cause mobs to riot and vigilantes to take up arms and try to kill those accused. Any attempt to even amend the blasphemy law to make it more difficult to bring charges or abuse it has brought mobs out on the street. The US Commission on International Freedom also condemned Naseem's killing and labelled Pakistan a "country of particular concern" in its 2020 report because of its treatment of minorities, which are increasingly under attack even as Prime Minister Imran Khan preaches a "tolerant" Pakistan.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

Zoom expanding to popular smart displays including Google Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

US demands restoration of UN sanctions against Iran

The Trump administration on Thursday formally notified the United Nations of its demand for all UN sanctions on Iran to be restored, citing significant Iranian violations of the 2015 nuclear deal. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered th...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil falls and stocks retrace decline on U.S. recovery concerns

Oil prices fell, the dollar eased and equities rose, reversing earlier declines on Thursday as the near-term U.S. economic outlook dimmed and concerns mounted about excess crude stocks.Oil fell more than 1 on Thursday after Reuters reported...

Poland's government names new foreign, health ministers

Polands prime minister on Thursday appointed new ministers of foreign affairs and health, important postings that will help guide the conservative governments response to the coronavirus pandemic and upheaval in neighboring Belarus. Prime M...

Bihar polls should be deferred in view of COVID-19 pandemic: Yashwant Sinha

Former Union minister and United Democratic Alliance UDA convenor Yashwant Sinha on Thursday joined a host of political leaders to seek postponement of the Bihar assembly polls in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Polls are due in the mont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020