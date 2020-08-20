Left Menu
Development News Edition

Use COVID-19 lessons to ‘do things right’ for the future: UN chief

We need you to align your legislation and spending decisions with climate action and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” said the Secretary-General.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 21-08-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 23:48 IST
Use COVID-19 lessons to ‘do things right’ for the future: UN chief
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@antonioguterres)

Lessons learnt from efforts to address the coronavirus pandemic must be used to "do things right for the future", UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said, addressing a gathering of leading parliamentarians. In his remarks online to the World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, the Secretary-General said that COVID-19 was highlighting the challenges plaguing societies and had exposed some major systemic fragilities

"Even before the virus, our societies were on shaky footing, with rising inequalities, worsening degradation of the environment, shrinking civic space, inadequate public health and untenable social frictions rooted in governance failures and a lack of opportunities," Guterres said Wednesday. "And so we cannot go back to what was, but rather must turn the recovery into a real opportunity to do things right for the future," he added. The Secretary-General underscored that this is all the more important in responding to the climate crisis, with climate-related destruction continuing to intensify and ambition for climate action falling short of what is needed. "While COVID-19 has forced the postponement of COP26 until 2021," he said, referring to the UN conference that assesses progress in dealing with climate change, "a climate emergency is already upon us." Guterres added that as the international community works to overcome the COVID crisis, it has an opening to address another and steer the world onto a more sustainable path. "We have the policies, the technology and know-how," he said, urging countries to consider six climate positive actions as they rescue, rebuild and reset their economies. The actions, he outlined, include making societies more resilient and ensure a just transition; ensuring green jobs and sustainable growth; having bailouts of industry, aviation and shipping conditional on aligning with the goals of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change; stopping fossil fuel subsidies and the funding of coal; considering climate risk in all decision-making; and working together. "Quite simply, how the world recovers from COVID-19 is a 'make-or-break moment' for the health of our planet," the UN chief said. The Secretary-General also highlighted that recovery efforts must address other sources of instability and drivers of discontent, including inequalities both within and between countries and communities. "From racism and gender discrimination to income disparities, these deeply entrenched violations of human rights threaten our wellbeing and our future," he said. Inequality is associated with economic instability, corruption, financial crises, increased crime, and poor physical and mental health, and it is manifesting in new dimensions, he said. "That is why I have been calling for a New Social Contract at the national level," he said. "This should feature a new generation of social protection policies and safety nets, including Universal Health Coverage and the possibility of a Universal Basic Income. Education and digital technology can be two great enablers and equalizers, by providing new skills and lifelong opportunities." At the international level, a New Global Deal is needed, to ensure that power, wealth and opportunities are shared more broadly and equitably, with a fair globalization and a stronger voice for developing countries, he said. "Parliamentarians have a central role to play in helping the world respond to the pandemic wake-up call. We need you to align your legislation and spending decisions with climate action and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," said the Secretary-General.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

Zoom expanding to popular smart displays including Google Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

US demands restoration of UN sanctions against Iran

The Trump administration on Thursday formally notified the United Nations of its demand for all UN sanctions on Iran to be restored, citing significant Iranian violations of the 2015 nuclear deal. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered th...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil falls and stocks retrace decline on U.S. recovery concerns

Oil prices fell, the dollar eased and equities rose, reversing earlier declines on Thursday as the near-term U.S. economic outlook dimmed and concerns mounted about excess crude stocks.Oil fell more than 1 on Thursday after Reuters reported...

Poland's government names new foreign, health ministers

Polands prime minister on Thursday appointed new ministers of foreign affairs and health, important postings that will help guide the conservative governments response to the coronavirus pandemic and upheaval in neighboring Belarus. Prime M...

Bihar polls should be deferred in view of COVID-19 pandemic: Yashwant Sinha

Former Union minister and United Democratic Alliance UDA convenor Yashwant Sinha on Thursday joined a host of political leaders to seek postponement of the Bihar assembly polls in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Polls are due in the mont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020