Armed Somalis board Panama-flagged ship -regional official

He said it appeared that a group of men wearing police uniforms had boarded the ship, robbed the crew and taken the weapons of a private security team on board. The man reported to be the ringleader of the attack on the Aegean II had repeated phone contact with another pirate who was part of a group that carried out Somalia's last hijacking in 2017, he added.

Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 21-08-2020 01:50 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 01:30 IST
Conflicting accounts emerged on Thursday about what happened when armed Somalis boarded a Panama-flagged ship having engine problems off the Horn of Africa the night before and whether the ship had been hijacked by pirates. The region's governor told Reuters that six pirates hijacked the Panama-flagged Aegean II late on Wednesday after it developed engine trouble, in what would be the first successful hijack since 2017.

The ship was traveling from the United Arab Emirates to Mogadishu port, said Musse Salah, the governor of Gardafu in the semi-autonomous northern region of Puntland. But a regional security official said the men appeared to have links to a local militia that functioned as a police unit in the Bari region. The official asked not to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Jay Bahadur, a Somali piracy expert who was previously head of a United Nations group of experts enforcing an arms embargo on Somalia, said that being a pirate and a member of the Somali police had not historically been mutually exclusive. He said it appeared that a group of men wearing police uniforms had boarded the ship, robbed the crew and taken the weapons of a private security team on board.

The man reported to be the ringleader of the attack on the Aegean II had repeated phone contact with another pirate who was part of a group that carried out Somalia's last hijacking in 2017, he added. The contact happened in the months prior to the hijacking. "If it was indeed the police, it bears resemblance to one of the earliest Somali piracy incidents, when members of the Puntland coast guard hijacked the boat they were supposed to be guarding," he said.

Pictures sent from the scene showed the Aegean II, a small tanker that carries chemical or crude products. Satellite tracking data showed the ship appeared to have rounded the Horn of Africa and was going south past the Somali port of Hafun before suddenly turning sharply to the north and docking in Bereeda. The European Union Naval Force, known as EU Navfor, was checking on the incident, said a source in their Somalia Joint Operation Centre.

At the height of their power in 2011, Somali pirates launched 237 attacks off the coast of the country, the International Maritime Bureau says and held hundreds hostage. The number of attacks later tumbled as shipping firms implemented better security protocols, including posting look-outs, sailing further away from Somalia, and hiring private security. International warships operating as part of a coalition also prevented several attacks.

Somalia has been riven by civil war since 1991 and is controlled by a patchwork of local militias, pockets of federal forces, African Union peacekeepers, and Islamist insurgents. The Horn of Africa nation has also been intermittently plagued by pirates.

