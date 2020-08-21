Swachh Survekshan 2020: US thanks India for felicitating US Agency for International Development

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster expressed happiness over United States Agency for International Development being recognized during Swachh Survekshan 2020 award ceremony. Taking to Twitter, Juster on Thursday said, "So pleased that @MoHUA_India & @SwachhBharatGov recognized @usaid_india at the Swachh Survekshan 2020 award ceremony. Through our partnership with the Government of India, the U.S. is committed to transforming water & sanitation services."

After the award ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all those cities who have secured top positions in the Swachh Survekshan 2020. Indore is India's cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country. The city has bagged the spot fourth time in a row. Gujarat's Surat is on the second spot and Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai is on the third position. The event also saw felicitation of Urban Development Ministry's partner organizations including the United States Agency for International Development, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Google.