Swachh Survekshan 2020: US thanks India for felicitating US Agency for International Development
US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster expressed happiness over United States Agency for International Development being recognized during Swachh Survekshan 2020 award ceremony.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 02:48 IST
US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster expressed happiness over United States Agency for International Development being recognized during Swachh Survekshan 2020 award ceremony. Taking to Twitter, Juster on Thursday said, "So pleased that @MoHUA_India & @SwachhBharatGov recognized @usaid_india at the Swachh Survekshan 2020 award ceremony. Through our partnership with the Government of India, the U.S. is committed to transforming water & sanitation services."
After the award ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all those cities who have secured top positions in the Swachh Survekshan 2020. Indore is India's cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country. The city has bagged the spot fourth time in a row. Gujarat's Surat is on the second spot and Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai is on the third position. The event also saw felicitation of Urban Development Ministry's partner organizations including the United States Agency for International Development, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Google.
ALSO READ
Cargill invests USD 15 mn to set up plant for cattle supplements in Maharashtra
SC asks Maharashtra govt to apprise it about status of inquiry on role of cops in Palghar mob lynching case.
SC says Maharashtra govt should also file copy of charge sheets of Palghar mob lynching case before it.
Thackeray reviews Maharashtra's preparedness for heavy rains
Unless Maharashtra govt consents, CBI investigation in SSR case illegal, says Rhea's lawyer