Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. to ask top court to restore Boston Marathon bomber Tsarnaev's death sentence

In its ruling, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that a trial judge "fell short" in conducting the jury selection process and screening jurors for potential bias following pretrial publicity. Tsarnaev, 27, and his older brother, Tamerlan, sparked five days of panic in Boston on April 15, 2013, when they detonated two homemade pressure cooker bombs at the marathon's finish line and then tried to flee the city.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 08:27 IST
U.S. to ask top court to restore Boston Marathon bomber Tsarnaev's death sentence

The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will ask the nation's top court to reinstate Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling in Boston said that after considering victims' views, the department had decided to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review an appellate court's July 31 decision to order a new death penalty phase trial for Tsarnaev.

"Our hope is that this will result in reinstatement of the original sentence and avoid a retrial of the death penalty phase," Lelling said in a statement. His statement came after U.S. Attorney General William Barr told the Associated Press the department will "do whatever's necessary" and continue to pursue the death penalty, a position consistent with President Donald Trump's views.

Victims have been divided over seeking the death penalty, and David Patton, Tsarnaev's lawyer, had argued prosecutors should allow "closure" by permitting a life prison sentence. In its ruling, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that a trial judge "fell short" in conducting the jury selection process and screening jurors for potential bias following pretrial publicity.

Tsarnaev, 27, and his older brother, Tamerlan, sparked five days of panic in Boston on April 15, 2013, when they detonated two homemade pressure cooker bombs at the marathon's finish line and then tried to flee the city. In the days that followed, they also killed a police officer. Tsarnaev's brother died after a gunfight with police.

A federal jury in 2015 found Tsarnaev guilty of all 30 counts he faced and later determined he deserved execution for a bomb he planted that killed 8-year-old Martin Richard and 23-year-old Chinese exchange student Lingzi Lu. Restaurant manager Krystle Campbell, 29, was also killed.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Giolito mows down Tigers as White Sox win fifth straight

Lucas Giolito tied his career high with 13 strikeouts and the host Chicago White Sox swept a four-game series by cruising to a 9-0 victory over the slumping Detroit Tigers on Thursday. Giolito 2-2, who lost his previous two starts, allowed ...

'Drunk History' cancelled by Comedy Central

Comedy Central is no longer moving ahead with the seventh season of the show Drunk History. The comedy series, which ran for six seasons since its debut in 2013, has been canceled by the network, reported Variety.The Derek Waters-hosted ser...

Player virus case hits 4th game in UEFA qualifying rounds

A player testing positive for COVID-19 forced a Europa League preliminary game to be postponed the fourth such incident in the early qualifying rounds for UEFAs club competitions. All four affected games involved positive tests within visi...

Fire broke out at Telangana's Srisailam power plant, 9 feared trapped

As many as nine are feared to be trapped after a massive fire broke out inside the Srisailam Left Bank Hydra Electric Projects powerhouse of the Srisailam reservoir here at around 1030 pm on Thursday. So far, no casualties have been reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020