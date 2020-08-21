Left Menu
Development News Edition

Erdogan announces historic Turkish gas find in Black Sea

Turkey announced its biggest ever natural gas discovery on Friday, a 320 billion cubic metre (11.3 trillion cubic feet) Black Sea field which President Tayyip Erdogan said was part of even bigger reserves and could come onstream as soon as 2023.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:26 IST
Erdogan announces historic Turkish gas find in Black Sea

Turkey announced its biggest ever natural gas discovery on Friday, a 320 billion cubic metre (11.3 trillion cubic feet) Black Sea field which President Tayyip Erdogan said was part of even bigger reserves and could come onstream as soon as 2023. If the gas can be commercially extracted, the discovery could help Ankara cut its current dependence on imports - from countries such as Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan - for most of its energy needs.

"Turkey has realised the biggest natural gas find of its history in the Black Sea," Erdogan said, adding that ultimately Turkey aims to become a net energy exporter. The Fatih drill ship began work late last month in the Tuna-1 zone, about 100 nautical miles north of the Turkish coast in the western Black Sea.

"This reserve is actually part of a much bigger source. God willing, much more will come. As a country that depended on the outside for gas for years, we look to the future with more security now," Erdogan said. "There will be no stopping until we become a net exporter in energy." Any reduction in Turkey's energy import bill, which stood at $41 billion last year, would boost government finances and help ease a chronic current account deficit which has helped drive the lira to record lows against the dollar.

"I can say safely that with the economic and exploratory potential, we will remove the current account deficit from the agenda of our country," said Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, speaking from the deck of the Fatih. The lira has strengthened since Erdogan first told energy executives on Wednesday that he had "good news" to announce. It slid however as he detailed the find and was down 0.4% at 1330 GMT.

Officials and analysts had cautioned that it could take up to a decade for gas from the Black Sea find to come online, and would need billions of dollars of investment to build up the infrastructure for production and supply. The gas find is located in waters 2,100 metres deep, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said, with drilling extending another 1,400 metres below the sea bed. "Our operations here are not finished. We will go down a further 1,000 metres ... and data shows it is probable we will reach gas there too."

Turkey has been exploring for hydrocarbons in the Black Sea and in the Mediterranean - where its survey operations in disputed waters have drawn protests from Greece and Cyprus. Erdogan said Turkey would accelerate operations in the Mediterranean. (Additional reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Dominic Evans and Christina Fincher)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala govt moves HC seeking stay on privatisation of T'puram airport

The Kerala government on Friday moved the high court seeking a stay on further proceedings in leasing out Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises. Unless the stay is granted, it will be put to irreparable injury and ha...

Turkey discovers large natural gas reserve off Black Sea

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday the discovery of a large natural gas reserve off the Black Sea coast that will help ease the countrys dependence on imports. Erdogan said the amount of gas discovered is 320 billion...

FEATURE -Tourist ban leaves Brazil's indigenous lands vulnerable to loggers

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When the coronavirus first hit Brazil in early March, local indigenous leaders barred tourists from the trails on Monte Pascoal, the first piece of land Portuguese coloni...

Govt launches online registration of gold hallmarking centres

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday launched an online system for registration and renewal of licence of gold assaying and hallmarking centres. The online mode will bring ease of doing business for both the jewellers and en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020