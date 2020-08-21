Left Menu
Utah Gov: Wear masks or keep school kids home

PTI | Saltlakecity | Updated: 21-08-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:27 IST
Utah Gov: Wear masks or keep school kids home

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert says parents who don't want to follow his health mandate by requiring their children to wear masks when returning to school should keep them home

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Republican says students without face coverings should not return to classrooms and should instead take part in online school or homeschooling during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

The comments follow confirmation by Herbert's office on Wednesday that K-12 students and staff who refuse to wear masks without a legitimate medical exemption can be charged with a misdemeanor under his mandate.

