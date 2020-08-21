Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrants play dangerous cat-and-mouse game with police in Calais

Major Florent Decrouille, who commands a patrol on the beaches west of Calais, said his men prevent several crossing attempts each week. A few days ago they stopped a vehicle carrying seven migrants, an inflatable boat, an engine and a can of fuel.

Reuters | Calais | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:45 IST
Migrants play dangerous cat-and-mouse game with police in Calais
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Standing in front of the remains of dozens of inflatable craft in the backyard of a police station, Captain Eric Binet has a message for migrants considering the sea crossing to Britain: don't risk your lives.

Warm weather and a deceptively calm-looking sea are tempting dozens of migrants to board rubber dinghies for the 30 km crossing to Dover, whose white cliffs are visible from Calais, while police try to stop them before they put to sea. On Wednesday, a young Sudanese man was found dead on a French beach, the first victim this year of a new route to Britain used by hundreds of people in recent weeks.

At the Marquise police station near Calais, the engines and jerrycans full of fuel are stored inside, but piled against a wall outside is an assortment of inflatable craft confiscated from migrants in recent weeks. "From here, it looks like Britain is just a hop, skip, and a jump, but that is an illusion. The Channel is a busy shipping highway, and there are violent currents," Binet told Reuters, adding that migrants often take to sea with 20 to 25 people in an underinflated boat with an underpowered engine.

Day and night, police scour the beaches and dunes around Calais, looking for migrants hiding as they wait for the right moment, their equipment often buried under the sand. Major Florent Decrouille, who commands a patrol on the beaches west of Calais, said his men prevent several crossing attempts each week.

A few days ago they stopped a vehicle carrying seven migrants, an inflatable boat, an engine and a can of fuel. "It is a good thing their attempt failed, they would have risked their lives. The sea was very, very rough," he said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala govt moves HC seeking stay on privatisation of T'puram airport

The Kerala government on Friday moved the high court seeking a stay on further proceedings in leasing out Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises. Unless the stay is granted, it will be put to irreparable injury and ha...

Turkey discovers large natural gas reserve off Black Sea

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday the discovery of a large natural gas reserve off the Black Sea coast that will help ease the countrys dependence on imports. Erdogan said the amount of gas discovered is 320 billion...

FEATURE -Tourist ban leaves Brazil's indigenous lands vulnerable to loggers

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When the coronavirus first hit Brazil in early March, local indigenous leaders barred tourists from the trails on Monte Pascoal, the first piece of land Portuguese coloni...

Govt launches online registration of gold hallmarking centres

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday launched an online system for registration and renewal of licence of gold assaying and hallmarking centres. The online mode will bring ease of doing business for both the jewellers and en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020