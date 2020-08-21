Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesters set fire to parliament office in Iraq's Basra

Protesters in the southern Iraqi city of Basra set fire to parliament's local office on Friday as security forces fired live rounds in the air to disperse them, a Reuters witness and security sources said. The protesters had gathered to demand that Iraq's parliament sack the provincial governor after two activists were killed and others wounded in three separate attacks by unknown gunmen this week.

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 21-08-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 23:03 IST
Protesters set fire to parliament office in Iraq's Basra
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Protesters in the southern Iraqi city of Basra set fire to parliament's local office on Friday as security forces fired live rounds in the air to disperse them, a Reuters witness and security sources said.

The protesters had gathered to demand that Iraq's parliament sack the provincial governor after two activists were killed and others wounded in three separate attacks by unknown gunmen this week. Security forces opened fire while the protesters lobbed petrol bombs. Activist Reham Yacoub, who had led several women's marches in the past, was killed on Wednesday and three others wounded when gunmen, brandishing assault rifles on the back of a motorcycle, opened fire on their car.

It was the third incident this week in which gunmen targeted an anti-government political activist, after one activist was killed and four others had their car fired upon in a separate incident. The wave of violence began when activist Tahseen Osama was assassinated last week, prompting street demonstrations lasting three days in which security forces opened live fire on protesters who threw rocks and petrol bombs at the governor's house and blocked several main roads.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sacked the Basra police and national security chiefs on Monday and ordered an investigation into the violence. That calmed protesters until Yacoub's killing brought them back out on the streets. Kadhimi took office in April, becoming the third Iraqi head of government in a chaotic 10-week period that followed months of deadly protests in the country, which has been exhausted by decades of sanctions, war, corruption and economic challenges.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Indian national arrested in USD 21 million H1B visa fraud

An Indian national has been arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit visa fraud and for inducing foreign nationals to come to the US using fraudulently obtained H-1B visas, federal prosecutors said on Friday. Arrested on Thursday, 48-yea...

5,995 new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

A total of 5,995 new COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Friday. According to the state Health Department, 5,764 recoveries were also reported on Friday.The total count of cases in the state stands at 3,67,430 and i...

Two storms head for U.S. Gulf in rare hurricane season event

A pair of tropical cyclones forecast to become hurricanes early next week are headed for the U.S. Gulf Coast and will spin over the Gulfs warm waters simultaneously, a rare weather event that could cause massive disruption as they make land...

Rhea Chakraborty's visit to mortuary 'very suspicious' as she had 'no relationship' with Sushant: Vikas Singh

Rhea Chakrabortys visit to mortuary is very suspicious as she had no relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput on the day of his death, and there is a possibility of tampering with evidence, said lawyer for the late actors father Vikas Singh o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020