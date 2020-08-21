Democratic convention's closing night TV audience rises in early estimates
The closing night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention attracted roughly 21.8 million primetime television viewers, according to preliminary Nielsen data, suggesting the final tally will show the biggest audiences for the week. The number covers viewership across six broadcast and cable networks. It does not include people who watched via online platforms.Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-08-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 23:51 IST
