Russia conducted over 34.1 million COVID-19 tests

More than 34.1 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Russia, with over 220,000 people being monitored, the country's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 22-08-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 13:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"We have conducted over 34.1 million coronavirus tests in Russia. 220,288 people are remaining under medical supervision," the watchdog said in a statement, adding that 316,000 tests have been done in the last 24 hours.

Russia has confirmed a total of 946,976 cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll from the disease has reached 16,189.

