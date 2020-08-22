Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar treading with caution against China-funded Economic Corridor amid concerns over Chinese projects in Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Myanmar is demonstrating caution and resistance to China, which has been attempting to deepen its influence on Naypyitaw through the China Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC).

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 19:55 IST
Myanmar treading with caution against China-funded Economic Corridor amid concerns over Chinese projects in Pakistan, Sri Lanka
Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw. Image Credit: ANI

Myanmar is demonstrating caution and resistance to China, which has been attempting to deepen its influence on Naypyitaw through the China Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC). According to a report in The Irrawaddy, the reason for Myanmar's recent behaviour is Pakistan's experience in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Myanmar's leadership has kept a sharp eye on Pakistan, writes Yan Naing in The Irrawaddy. Yan Naing is the pseudonym of a regular observer on Myanmar affairs. Though Chinese President Xi Jinping had hailed CPEC as the flagship project of his Belt and Road Initiative, the situation on the ground was "hardly rosy".

In an investigative report published in 2017, the Pakistani daily Dawn unveiled that China was forging a new structural relationship with Pakistan, which would enable Beijing to exercise overwhelming influence on Islamabad. "The [CPEC] plan envisages a deep and broad-based penetration of most sectors of Pakistan's economy as well as its society by Chinese enterprises and culture," the daily reported in its detailed investigation.

Likewise, Myanmar also draws a lesson from Sri Lanka and Maldives, where China has made efforts to push big infrastructure projects that are deemed to be debt traps. "The Chinese invested billions of dollars at high-interest rates, and leveraged them to acquire strategic assets, such as the Hambantota port in Sri Lanka on a 99-year lease," Yan writes.

In terms of geography, the Chinese have proposed that the CMEC would take the shape of an "inverted Y". It would start from China's pivotal Yunnan province, which shares borders with Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam. From Ruili city on the China-Myanmar border, the corridor would head towards Mandalay, Myanmar's former royal capital on the banks of the Irrawaddy River in the northern part of the country. From there, it could extend towards the east and west to Yangon New City and the Kyaukphyu Special Economic Zone, in the western Rakhine province.

China has proposed 38 projects under CMEC and Myanmar so far has approved only nine. "Since last year senior Myanmar officials said that Myanmar will only implement the projects that can guarantee mutual benefits for both sides. Reading the tea leaves, the Myanmar government led by de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi is showing signs of standing up to China," he further states

Myanmar continues to suspend the construction of Myitsone Dam. The proposed USD 3.6-billion dam is one of seven hydropower projects planned for the upper reaches of the Irrawaddy River as well as the Mali and N'Mai rivers, at whose confluence the Irrawaddy begins. "Work on the project started in 2009, but then-President U Thein Sein suspended it in 2011 amid widespread public concern over the dam's social and environmental impacts. The Chinese were humiliated to learn the news of the suspension," Yan notes.

Myanmar government has set up a 20-member commission including the chief minister of Kachin State to review the project, including its environmental and social impacts. The commission has produced two reports to date, but the government has yet to release either. As of today, the project remains in limbo.

Similarly, there has been no forward movement, so far, on the ambitious China-backed rail project to link Shan State's Muse, on the border with China, with Mandalay. This $9 billion project involves constructing 431 kilometres of new track, which will link up with China's high-speed network in Yunnan. U Set Aung, the deputy minister of planning and finance, who is also chairman of the Kyaukphyu SEZ Management Committee, has openly warned against falling into the Chinese "debt trap". He has stressed that Chinese projects must-have commercial viability and benefit Myanmar. The minister has successfully negotiated a reduction in the size and cost of the Kyaukphyu project in Rakhine.

Yan says that the situation is also ripe to step up ties with Naypyitaw, to counter China, following a trust-breaking military standoff between New Delhi and Beijing in Ladakh. "There has been no let-up in Japanese investments in Myanmar, but ties between the two countries could acquire a sharper security dimension as political friction between Tokyo and Beijing is flaring once again over their disputed East China Sea islands," he writes. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 9 pm Nation DEL34 DL-2NDLD ISIS-ARREST ISIS operative armed with IEDs held in Delhi, major terror strike averted police New Delhi A major terror strike was averted with the arrest of a suspected o...

China giving experimental coronavirus vaccines to high-risk groups since July, says official

China has been giving experimental coronavirus vaccines to groups facing high infection risks since July, a health official told state media. No vaccine has yet passed final, large-scale trials to prove it is safe and effective enough to pr...

MP minister, BJP leader visit waterlogged areas of Indore

Amid heavy rainfall, Madhya Pradesh Water Resource Minister Tulsi Silawat and BJP MP Shankar Lalwani visited parts of Indore to inspect the waterlogged areas on Saturday. The State Disaster Response Force SDRF team also reached the city to ...

Ravens S Thomas sent home after skirmish

Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas was not at practice Saturday following a dust-up with safety Chuck Clark on Friday. Ravens assistant head coach David Culley said it was an organizational decision for Thomas not to take part on Saturday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020