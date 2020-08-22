Left Menu
Development News Edition

'The whole world celebrates' on-camera birth of panda cub

The zoo's ever-popular Panda Cam traffic has been crashing since venerable matriarch Mei Xiang's pregnancy was announced this week. When she actually gave birth Friday evening, zoo officials said they had a hard time getting into their own livestream, and they're now working to boost their capabilities.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 22:09 IST
'The whole world celebrates' on-camera birth of panda cub
“I'm pretty sure we broke the Internet last night,” said National Zoo Director Steve Monfort. The zoo's ever-popular Panda Cam traffic has been crashing since venerable matriarch Mei Xiang's pregnancy was announced this week. Image Credit: PR Newswire

A brand new giant panda cub is sparking pandemic-fueled panda-mania, and officials at the National Zoo said traffic on their Livestream spiked 1,200 percent over the past week. "I'm pretty sure we broke the Internet last night," said National Zoo Director Steve Monfort. The zoo's ever-popular Panda Cam traffic has been crashing since venerable matriarch Mei Xiang's pregnancy was announced this week.

When she actually gave birth Friday evening, zoo officials said they had a hard time getting into their own Livestream, and they're now working to boost their capabilities. "Everybody is getting bumped off," said Deputy Director Brandie Smith, a former curator of the zoo's giant pandas, who has overseen multiple births here.

"When we have a giant panda baby, the whole world celebrates." On camera, the actual moment of birth at around 6:35 p.m. is obscured, but the results become immediately obvious from the new cub's robust squealing. The massive mother immediately picks up and cradles the infant, which officials say is the size of a stick of butter.

"We can tell the cub is doing well from its vocalizations and the mother's behaviour," Smith said. Zoo staff remain ready to intervene if something seems wrong, but Smith said Mei Xiang, who has reared three cubs to adulthood, "knows exactly what she is doing." For now, zoo staff are letting the new pair share some private time.

Mei Xiang will remain with her baby (gender still unknown) in a small indoor enclosure where she has built a modest nest. For about a week, the new mother will not leave the baby's side even to eat or drink. The cub, who will not be named for its first hundred days in accordance with tradition, will remain in the den for its first few months of life. For now, it is pink and hairless; the distinctive black and white fur markings come later.

Meanwhile, father, Tian Tian seems blissfully oblivious, rolling around his outdoor enclosure Saturday morning. Giant pandas are almost entirely solitary, and in the wild, it would be normal for Tian Tian to never meet his offspring. "There's no real role for the male to play in the baby's care," Monfort said.

"He's probably more interested in what's for breakfast this morning." Mei Xiang was artificially inseminated in the spring shortly after the entire zoo shut down on March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally they would have used a combination of frozen sperm and fresh semen extracted from Tian Tian. But in order to minimize the number of close-quarters medical procedures, zoo officials used only frozen semen.

It was the first successful procedure of its kind in the U.S. using only frozen sperm and Mei Xiang, at 22, is the oldest giant panda to successfully give birth in the United States. The oldest in the world gave birth in China at age 23. Mei Xiang has three surviving offspring, Tai Shan, Bao Bao and Bei Bei, that were transported to China at age 4 under an agreement with the Chinese government.

With the indoor section of the panda house closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the panda cam is really the only way to view the newborn. The zoo reopened on a limited basis July 24 with visitors needing timed passes to keep the crowds down.

For now, zoo officials are directing panda-maniacs to the live cam, and are expecting unprecedented interest from a global population sheltering under pandemic restrictions and desperate for a bit of good news. "Something like this is kind of a miracle for us," Monfort said.

"It lifts the spirits and of my team and the whole world," Smith said it's also a fresh chance to direct those passions toward fundraising efforts that can help support global conservation initiatives. "Conservation only happens when people care, and people really care about giant pandas," she said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh: Krishna District Collector visits Pulichintala project, reviews flood situation

Krishna district collector AMD Imtiaz on Saturday visited the Pulichintala project, Munneru stream, and reviewed the flood situation on Saturday. As the flood situation is likely to increase, the collector has given instructions to Tehsilda...

Col Santosh Babu's wife feliciated by Army on AWWA foundation day

Santoshi, wife of Colonel Santosh Babu who was among the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash was felicitated by the Army on the occasion of Army Wives Welfare Association AWWA Foundation Day at Officers Mess of Basantar Bri...

Coimbatore: 25 cases registered for installing Ganesha idols at public places

A total of 25 cases have been registered against Hindu Munnani and Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Coimbatore for violating the High Court order, banning the installation of Ganesha idols at public places in the State. All the idols have been remo...

College student held for robbing cybercafé owner at gunpoint in Ghaziabad

An engineering student was arrested for allegedly robbing at gunpoint Rs 1.25 lakh from an internet caf owner in Nand Gram village of Sihani Gate area here, police said on Saturday. Police have recovered the cash and weapon used in the crim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020