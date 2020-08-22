Pakistani military establishment has sold Pakistan to China: Altaf Hussain

Left Menu
Pakistani military establishment has "sold" Pakistan to China, said the MQM Founder Altaf Hussain adding that military operation against Sindhis, Mohajirs, Baloch, Pashtuns is part of the policy of the army to crush the struggle of freedom of oppressed nations.

ANI | London | Updated: 22-08-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 22:34 IST
Hussain made the remarks while addressing MQM workers, supporters and Mohajirs, Sindhis, Baloch and others. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani military establishment has "sold" Pakistan to China, said the MQM Founder Altaf Hussain adding that military operation against Sindhis, Mohajirs, Baloch, Pashtuns is part of the policy of the army to crush the struggle of freedom of oppressed nations. Hussain made the remarks while addressing MQM workers, supporters and Mohajirs, Sindhis, Baloch and others. He briefed the audience about current actions and conspiracies of Punjabi dominated military establishment for "Chinasation of Pakistan" and handing over Pakistan to China.

"Punjabi establishment has sold Gwadar and other parts of Balochistan to China, Baloch are being displaced from their villages and their houses being vanished to hand over to China... Gwadar and some other sensitive areas are completely under the control of China where nobody including officers of Pakistan Army can enter into those places," Hussain said. Hussain said that the same policy is being adopted by Punjabi establishment in Sindh where Port city Karachi and other important locations are being handed over to China.

"To fulfil the requirements of China, legal houses and markets have been demolished in many Mohajir dominated areas where they were living and doing businesses legally since last 60 years. To please China, Army started the military operation against MQM, because MQM has mass support in Karachi and other urban centres and who is opposing the conspiracy of capturing Karachi and making Greater Punjab," he added. Altaf Hussain said that similar actions have been taken by Punjabi establishment in Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

"Punjabi establishment has hatched a new conspiracy to break the unity and to divide the permanent sons of Sindh, Mohajirs and Sindhis. According to the conspiracy, the Punjabi military establishment launched a filler to take Karachi into the control of federal capital, after this filler, according to design of Army, feudal dominated Pakistan Peoples Party of Bilawal Bhutto started using Sindh card while on the other hand, few Mohajir groups who are proxies of Army, are raising the demand of separate Karachi province," he added. (ANI)

