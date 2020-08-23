13 die in Peru disco stampede after police lockdown raid

13 die in Peru disco stampede after police lockdown raidPTI | Lima | Updated: 23-08-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 18:38 IST
Thirteen people died in a stampede at a disco in Peru after a police raid to enforce the country's lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Sunday
The stampede happened at the Thomas disco in Lima, where about 120 people had gathered for a party on Saturday night, the Interior Ministry said
People tried to escape through a door, trampling one another and becoming trapped in the confined space, according to authorities.
