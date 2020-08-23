Left Menu
Kids at small virus risk, say UK medical chiefs in support of schools reopening

PTI | London | Updated: 23-08-2020
Kids at small virus risk, say UK medical chiefs in support of schools reopening
A lack of schooling is a greater risk to children than COVID-19, the UK's top medical chiefs said on Sunday, as they issued a strong joint statement in support of the government's plans to reopen schools from the new term starting next month. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England, Professor Chris Whitty, was joined by his counterparts from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to recommend that while there are no risk-free options for any aspect of life, staying away from school any longer would cause more damage for young children than the threat from COVID-19.

"We are confident in the extensive evidence that there is an exceptionally small risk of children of primary or secondary school age dying from Covid-19," the statement notes. "Very few, if any, children or teenagers will come to long-term harm from COVID-19 due solely to attending school. This has to be set against certainty of long-term harm to many children and young people from not attending school," it notes.

In favor of resuming classes, the medical chiefs highlight that school improves health, learning, socialization, and opportunities throughout the life course, including employment. "We are confident that multiple sources of evidence show that a lack of schooling increases inequalities, reduces the life chances of children, and can exacerbate physical and mental health issues… School attendance is very important for children and young people," notes the statement, co-signed by a dozen medical officers from the four devolved parts of the United Kingdom.

The experts say that they have taken into account UK and international studies, as well as the latest statistics on the spread of the deadly virus and, are confident that there is "clear evidence" of a very low rate of severe disease in children of primary and secondary school ages compared to adults, even if they catch COVID-19. "Transmission of COVID-19 to children in schools does occur. On current evidence, it is probably not a common route of transmission. It may be lower in primary age children than secondary age children," they note.

"Control measures such as hand and surface hygiene, cohorting to reduce number of daily contacts, and directional controls to reduce face-to-face contact remain key elements of maintaining Covid-19 secure school environments and minimizing risk," they suggest. The experts admit that the current international evidence suggests transmission of COVID-19 from children of school age to parents or other adult family members is relatively rare compared to transmission from adults, but this "evidence is weak". Teenagers may be more likely to transmit to adults than younger children. Therefore, they stress more localized reviews and COVID-secure hygiene measures to reduce to a minimum any risk of school outbreaks.

"Early identification and quickly managing outbreaks of COVID-19 in schools is essential as part of a local response to COVID-19. Clear advice for pupils and staff not to attend school with symptoms, and prompt availability of testing, appropriate isolation advice, and careful public health surveillance and monitoring of educational establishments are key to support the safe return to schools," the medical chiefs conclude. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously said it is a "moral duty" to get pupils back into classrooms from early September when the new school term is scheduled to commence. Most schools closed down when the lockdown was announced in March, with very limited openings since June until the current summer holiday period saw most shut down again.

