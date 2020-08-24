Left Menu
US Texas governor declares state of disaster as hurricane, tropical storm approach

Governor of the U.S. state of Texas Greg Abbott on Sunday issued a state disaster declaration for 23 counties as Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura are forecast to impact the state in the coming days.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Houston [US], August 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Governor of the U.S. state of Texas Greg Abbott on Sunday issued a state disaster declaration for 23 counties as Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura are forecast to impact the state in the coming days. At a press conference Sunday afternoon, Abbott also asked President Donald Trump to declare a federal emergency for those counties, requesting the federal government to provide assistance for the state.

"As Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura approach Texas, the state is taking necessary precautions to protect our communities and keep Texans safe," said Abbott. "I urge Texans in the path of these storms to plan ahead and heed the guidance of their local officials. The State of Texas is working with local and federal partners to monitor these storms and provide the resources our communities need to respond."

According to the forecast, Hurricane Marco is expected to make landfall in the state of Louisiana on Monday before moving toward Texas on Tuesday evening as a depression. This hurricane is expected to bring heavy rain and tropical-storm-force winds to the Texas Coast and Southeast Texas as it approaches the state. Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to become a hurricane on Tuesday, and this storm is expected to make landfall anywhere over Southeast Texas or Louisiana early Thursday. Wind, heavy rain, and storm surges are expected on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Laura enters the Gulf of Mexico. (ANI/Xinhua)

