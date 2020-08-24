Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia opens inquest into death of Irish girl at jungle resort

A Malaysian court opened an inquest on Monday into the death of an Irish teenager whose body was found near a jungle stream, 10 days after she went missing during a family holiday at a rainforest resort. The naked body of Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, who suffered from learning difficulties, was found in a ravine near the Dusun resort in Seremban, about 70 km (44 miles) south of the Malaysian capital in August last year.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 11:35 IST
Malaysia opens inquest into death of Irish girl at jungle resort
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Malaysian court opened an inquest on Monday into the death of an Irish teenager whose body was found near a jungle stream, 10 days after she went missing during a family holiday at a rainforest resort.

The naked body of Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, who suffered from learning difficulties, was found in a ravine near the Dusun resort in Seremban, about 70 km (44 miles) south of the Malaysian capital in August last year. Police ruled out abduction as a motive, saying they had found no sign of foul play, but her family questioned the findings and said she had never before left them voluntarily.

The inquest aimed to answer questions including "when and where did the deceased die, how and in what manner the deceased came by her death, and ... whether there is any person who was criminally concerned in the cause of death", coroner Maimoonah Aid told the court. Government lawyer Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad said 64 witnesses were expected to be called during the two-week inquest at the Seremban Coroner's Court.

Quoirin was from London and had an Irish mother and French father. The family will not attend the inquest but the hearing is being streamed online.

Authorities had previously said an autopsy established that Quoirin had died from internal bleeding, probably caused by prolonged hunger and stress. She had suffered intestinal damage and died two or three days before her body was found, officials said. The forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy found some small scratches on Quoirin's legs but ruled that they would not have contributed to her death, police said.

The family feared a criminal connection to the disappearance, saying she had special needs and had never before left them voluntarily, a British victims' group, the Lucie Blackman Trust, said last year.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Average salary increment falls to 3.6 pc this fiscal, says survey

Companies doled out an average salary increment of 3.6 per cent in the current fiscal compared to 8.6 per cent in the previous financial year amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey. The survey by leading consultancy Deloitte T...

FTSE 100 tracks Asia gains on COVID-19 treatment hopes

The FTSE 100 jumped on Monday, tracking Asian markets as U.S. regulators authorised a COVID-19 treatment over the weekend, while AstraZeneca rose on a report the U.S. government was considering fast-tracking its experimental vaccine. The dr...

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tests negative for coronavirus

Weeks after testing positive for coronavirus, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tested negative for the virus on Monday. In a statement issued to the media, the senior singers son SP Charan said his father is stable and has tested negati...

Sonia Gandhi asks CWC to relieve her from post of party chief

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Monday asked Congress Working Committee CWC members to begin deliberations towards the process of transition to relieve her from the duty of party chief, sources said. In the virtual meeting, Gandh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020