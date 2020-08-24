Pearson appoints Walt Disney exec Bird as new CEO

Pearson appoints Walt Disney exec Bird as new CEOReuters | London | Updated: 24-08-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 11:41 IST
Global education group Pearson has appointed Andy Bird, a media veteran who ran the international arm of The Walt Disney Company, as its new chief executive.
Pearson said Bird was due to start the new job on October 19, with current boss John Fallon remaining in the role until that date. He will then step down from the board and remain as an advisor until the end of the year.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pearson
- The Walt Disney Company
- COVID-19